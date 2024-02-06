Who is Jamaine Ortiz? Boxing Record, Bio and Background

The Jamaine Ortiz boxing record is a decent one but on Thursday night he has the chance to add the biggest scalp of his career to his win column. The super lightweight boxer could be a world champion come the end of his next fight.

In Las Vegas, at the Michelob Ultra Arena, Ortiz will be coming up against a man with a superior record to his when he faces Teofimo Lopez for the WBO super lightweight world title.

Ortiz certainly isn’t the a-side of this match up against Lopez, who has been out of the ring for the past eight months since winning his world title. In fact, if it wasn’t for that time away from boxing, there’s a good chance Lopez wouldn’t be facing Ortiz on Thursday night.

Ahead of the fight, we’ve got the Jamaine Ortiz bio and everything you need to know about the challenger before the bell rings in Las Vegas.

Who is Jamaine Ortiz?

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the American fighter is 27 years old and celebrates his 28th birthday on April 28th this year.

He is an orthodox fighter with a very decent amateur boxing career, at domestic level, before he moved up to the professional ranks.

The Jamaine Ortiz boxing record shows that he’s fought at lightweight for most of his career so far but has recently moved up to super lightweight, where he’ll fight for a world title.

He is known as ‘The Technician’ which certainly describes his boxing style and his best route to victory this week.

Jamaine Ortiz Amateur Career

Ortiz didn’t have the kind of amateur career that took him to the world championships or the Olympics but he still had plenty of success.

He took part in America’s Golden Gloves and National championships, the latter of which was at both youth and senior level. Ortiz reached the semi-finals of the National championships in 2015 and then reached the final of the national Golden Glove tournament later that same year.

A year later he won the New England Golden Glove tournament at lightweight in the elite division, before moving to the professional ranks. He finished his amateur career with a 20-9 record.

Jamaine Ortiz Professional Career

The Jamaine Ortiz bio continues with his move into the paid ranks, which began in May 2016. He debuted against Josh Parker, winning when his opponent retired from the fight at the end of the first round.

The 27 year old has a very good win record but there are generally a lack of big names on the list of men who have got in the ring with him. The only time he’s gone up against anyone of world level, he was handed his first defeat.

Ortiz won the first 14 fights of his professional career, with most of the fights taking place in the Twin River Event Center, Lincoln, Rhode Island. The 14th fight of his career however took place in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on the undercard of Jake Paul’s victory over Nate Robinson.

On that night he defeated Sulaiman Segawa by knockout to win the vacant BC USA Silver Lightweight Title.

His 15th fight was a draw with Joseph Adorno before he continued his undefeated run with victory against Nahir Albright and a surprise win over Jamel Herring. However in his 18th professional fight he was finally defeated, losing to Vasiliy Lomachenko in Madison Square Gardens.

The Technician then moved up to super lightweight for the first time in a win over Antonio Moran by unanimous decision, back in September.

He is currently 11th ranked in the WBO’s super lightweight division and has the chance to become world champion for the first time on Thursday. He currently has a 17-1-1 record with eight wins by knockout and he has never been stopped.

Jamaine Ortiz Bio

There is one thing missing from the Jamaine Ortiz boxing record, and that’s a victory over Teofimo Lopez, his opponent this week.

Whilst the pair have never met since turning professional, they actually met each other in Ortiz’s run to the Golden Gloves final in 2015.

In that final, he came up against Lopez, who was victorious on points over three rounds and is now standing in the way of Ortiz becoming world champion for the first time in his career.

Speaking about the animosity between them in the lead up to their fight, the challenger said, “Just getting my lick back. He beat me before [in the amateurs] and I still have that in my head that he beat me once, and I’m going to revenge that loss. So it’s more than that [just banter].

“I know he talked shit before with my fight with Lomachenko, that I was going to last four rounds. Then he want to be all buddy-buddy with me after the fight and say I did such a great job and thought I won. So that two-faced bullshit, I don’t fuck with it and on February 8th he’s going to get a piece of me.”