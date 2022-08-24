KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Pineda: Live Stream, Fight Card, Start Time

This Saturday, DAZN PPV will be hosting a unique event headlined by social media influencer KSI (1-0), not fighting one but two opponents within the same card. KSI will first face Swarmz, who is from the U.K and is an athlete/music artist. The main event features KSI going up against Pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-5) out of Sonora, MX, who last fought in March and lost by unanimous decision.

If you live here in the U.S and are asking yourself who KSI is, I don’t blame you. He is a YouTube star out of the U.K who was famously known here domestically for fighting Logan Paul back in 2019 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly The Staples Center) in L.A. The event did big business, and KSI has been able to ride the wave since then, along with his 23 million plus YouTube subscribers.

Recently, KSI has been in the news going back and forth with Jake Paul in something that has become a family rivalry since his brother Logan (Paul) lost to the British social media influencer. Leading up to Paul’s fight against Hasim Rahman Jr., the verbal sparring between the two has not stopped even after it was canceled. KSI will be facing two opponents on the same night, reminding some of the older boxing purists of the time George Foreman faced ten opponents in one night.

KSI VS. SWARMZ BETTING ODDS

Betting odds for this one isn't available as of yet but we will update this article once that information is available

KSI VS. SWARMZ FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, August 27

Date: Saturday, August 27
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. P.T / 7 p.m. BST

Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. BST

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHERE CAN I LIVE STREAM KSI VS. SWARMZ?

U.S.: DAZN PPV

$9.99 for current subscribers and $29.98 for new subscribers, which includes one month’s subscription to DAZN), Canada (CAD $9.99 for current and CAD $34.98 for new subscribers), and the UK and Ireland (£11.99/€11.99 for current and £19.98/€19.98 for new subscribers).

KSI VS. SWARMZ FIGHT CARD

KSI vs. Luis Pineda; Cruiserweight

Faze Tempter vs. Slim Albaher; Light heavyweight

Deji vs. Fousey; Light heavyweight

Faze Sensei vs. King Kenny; Catchweight

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski; Catchweight

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN; Heavyweight

Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero; Catchweight

KSI vs. Swarmz; Cruiserweight

