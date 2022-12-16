Jared Cannonier Vs Sean Strickland Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night 216 All The News And Updates

The UFC fight night press conference was excellent, and there were many entertaining statements, but before the fighters finally check their skills on Saturday, there is one final step – the UFC fight night weigh-in.

The UFC weigh-in today will show whether everybody can hit the division limit. Here are the most entertaining details from Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland weigh-ins. Also, for the full fight card info, please click here.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

The UFC Fight Night 216 weigh-in will take place on 9 PM PT (noon ET), you can take a look at it on the MMAJunkie's official YouTube channel. Let’s take a look at the UFC fight night weigh-in results.

The first half of the main event, Sean Strickland, was on point with the score of 186. Jared Cannonier's weight is 185.5, so the main event of the evening is now official. Maheshate missed the lightweight limit by 2.5 pounds.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, midnight UK time)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jared Cannonier (185.5) vs. Sean Strickland (186)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Damir Ismagulov (156)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.5)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Alex Caceres (145) vs. Julian Erosa (145.5)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Drew Dober (156) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Cody Brundage (185) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (186)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 9 PM UK time)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Cheyanne Vlismas (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jake Matthews (171) vs. Matt Semelsberger (171)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Julian Marquez () vs. Deron Winn () – cancelled due to Deron's injury

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (136)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Maheshate (158.5)* – missed weight vs. Rafa García (155)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Bryan Battle (170) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (171)

Flyweight (125 pounds): David Dvořák (125.5) vs. Manel Kape (126)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Sergey Morozov (136) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)

This is the final event of the year 2022, please don’t miss watching it, you can check here which channels stream UFC Fight Night 216!