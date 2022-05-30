Connect with us

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman: Date, Fight Time, Tv Channel and Live Stream

George Kambosos Jr.: I Had To Earn My Belts, Earned Them The Hardest Way

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero: Weigh-in Results, Odds & Live Stream

FightNight Live Celebrates 60th Broadcast With Beltway Battles II Card

July 15: Arnold Barboza Jr.-Danielito Zorrilla and Olympic Silver Medal Stars Keyshawn Davis & Richard Torrez Jr. Confirmed for ESPN-Televised Tripleheader

Gervonta Davis: It’s Going To Be A Hell Of A Fight

David Morrell Responds to Benavidez: After My Fight, I'm Going To Make You My BITCH

CANELO VS. GGG III SIGNED FOR SEPTEMBER 17

ProBox TV Features WBO Junior Fly Champ Jonathan Gonzalez v Mark Barriga on June 24

Published

2 hours ago

It’s the year of undisputed, and this Saturday night, boxing looks to finalize who is truly king in the lightweight division. Unified champion George Kambosos Jr. (20-0) defends all of his titles against the WBC champion Devin Haney (27-0) live from Australia.

Kambosos Jr. is flying high after beating Teofimo Lopez last year in New York. In what was a career-defining moment, Kambosos Jr. capitalized on the win by further elevating his profile with an extended media victory lap. This helped build his name up even more, which has resulted in the Marvel stadium already on pace to have close to 50,000 fans in attendance. Kambosos Jr. is a pressure fighter and knows how to expose those who don’t like to fight to move backward. Can he block out all of the pressure of fighting at home in such a huge event?

Devin Haney has been doing this for a long time, and some veteran fighters have deemed him the next great boxer. The problem is that we haven’t seen Haney in a fight against someone that wasn’t past their prime or that has the resume to be in a competitive fight. His first one was against Joseph Diaz, where he won by unanimous decision. Although impressive, Haney knew that it wouldn’t move the needle, and he needed to do something big. That move was signing up for this fight which came with some stipulations. Haney is ready to prove to the world that he is the future of the sport. Can Haney remain focused and beat Kambosos Jr. convincingly without his father in the corner?

WHEN IS KAMBOSOS VS. HANEY, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Saturday, June 4 (June 5 in Australia)
Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT/ 10 a.m AEST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT/ 1:00 pm AEST

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS KAMBOSOS VS. HANEY?

U.S.: ESPN & ESPN+

Photo Credit: Darren Burns

GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY FIGHT CARD

  • George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, lightweight – Kambosos’s WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts, Haney’s WBC belt
  • Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, bantamweight
  • Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla, 6/4 rounds, cruiserweight (swing bout)

Post-main card

  • Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza, 8 rounds, junior bantamweight
  • Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

GEORGE KAMBOSOS VS. DEVIN HANEY BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Devin Haney is the favorite at -175, and George Kambosos Jr. is the underdog at +150.

Devin Haney: Decision +100; KO/TKO +450

Draw +1600

George Kambosos Jr.: Decision +280; KO/TKO +500

