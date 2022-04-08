Floyd Mayweather Jr. Returns To The Ring May 14 In The UAE

(April 7, 2022) – Earlier today at a media event held in the Press Room of the Gabriel Miami Downtown Hotel, it was announced that on Saturday, May 14, 2022, the legendary undefeated multi-weight champion known as “TBE – The Best Ever,” Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), will return to the ring to face also undefeated “Dangerous” Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in the headlining matchup of the inaugural edition of “The Global Titans Fight Series,” a unique global-boxing event, staged “in the skies of Dubai” and broadcast live, worldwide, via premium digital-streaming service LIVENow.

Presented by co-owners FrontRowTMT and ROQU Media, in association with Mayweather Promotions, the historic event, held incredibly, outdoors on the helipad of Dubai's opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel, the UAE’s most iconic hotel and a global icon of Arabian luxury, will also showcase a fantastic undercard of world-famous combatants such as UFC legend Anderson Silva facing fellow Brazilian fighting star Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout, as well as an official fight between beloved former world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) and Hany “Egyptian Hurricane” Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs) from Dubai via Egypt.

And in another history-making special feature of the event, all tickets for “The Global Titans Fight Series” will be sold as NFTs (platform to be announced). Those who secure an NFT ticket will be treated to unique and collectible features, including exclusive official fight videos, photography from the iconic event, a special 3D VIP ticket, plus lots more.

Mayweather, long known for his greatness in the ring and one of the most highly decorated athletes in all of sports is excited to return to the ring in this special event and location.

“I am always trying to push the envelope and if something is brought to my attention that has a unique aspect to it, I am always interested,” said Mayweather. “Having a fight on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai and the opportunity to be the star of the show is going to be something I will remember always. People all over the world can buy the PPV and watch us fight high above, almost in the sky.”

Gary Indiana’s “Dangerous” Don Moore hasn’t lost a fight since turning professional in 1999. A long-time sparring partner of Mayweather’s during his career, and formerly trained by his late Uncle, Roger Mayweather, Moore says he’s in a unique position to give the great Mayweather problems when the two meet in May.

“I am excited to participate in this event,” said Moore. “Because of how much of the same training I received from Roger Mayweather, I am gonna be able to give Floyd real problems. I have been training hard to show everyone what ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore is all about and expose Floyd’s weaknesses. This is my shot, The time is now, Floyd isn’t invincible. Anyone can be beaten.”

In the hearts and minds of many, Anderson Silva is the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Brazilian-American Silva holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days, including a UFC record 16 consecutive victories. As a pro boxer in his second, more recent career, Silva (2-0, 1 KO) already holds victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and MMA legend Tito Ortiz.

“I can’t wait to do battle with my countryman in the sky!” said Silva. “This will be a great event for all the fighters and the fans and I look forward to putting on a great show for everyone. I am honored to share the card with Floyd Mayweather, a true boxing icon. Dubai is a beautiful place and I thank the organizers for asking me to be part of this epic event.”

Of Gambian-Swedish descent, Badou Jack is a fan and TV favorite and a former world champion in two weight classes (WBC Super Middleweight 2014 to 2017 and WBA Light Heavyweight 2017). Active in supporting his community, Jack is the Founder of the Badou Jack Foundation that was created with the purpose of giving underprivileged kids a fighting chance at a better future.

“I’m glad to be back in my second home of Dubai, to fight in front of all of my fans there once again and put on another great performance. Dubai is becoming the new fight capital of the world and events like this, featuring Floyd Mayweather, keep it spectacular. I always appreciate Floyd for his friendship and having my back.”

Having served as Floyd Mayweather’s International Touring Partner for years, Keane Anis, Founder of FrontRowTMT, and his FrontRowTMT Entertainment Team have more than 20 years of experience at organizing sporting events, concerts, beach parties and activations for celebrity tours, meet and greets and appearances. FrontRowTMT have worked with countless celebrity names such as Floyd Mayweather, N.E.R.D and Pharrell Williams, Usher, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Kelly Rowland, Shaquille, TGT, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, Ty Dolla Sign, Tyga, Redman and Method Man, Ja Rule and Ashanti and P Square. A well-regarded and reliable colleague to celebrities and promoters across the entertainment industry, Anis says FrontRowTMT is proud to present “The Global Titans Fight Series” with his promotional partners.

“This is one of the most unique events of my career,” said Anis. “I’m looking forward to working with my team, Floyd’s team and my partners at ROQU Media to present this historic event to fight fans around the world.”

ROQU Media International (ROQU) is a multi-award winning group, producing some of the world’s greatest live events. ROQU’s premium-quality live shows are created specifically for global broadcast and feature incredible production elements. Each bespoke project is inspirational and exciting, delivering a positive impact to industry and community. ROQU creates some of the most memorable and meaningful event experiences on both sides of the stage.

“I give tremendous thanks to my team and to everyone who helped put this incredible event together,” said Founder Roqu Media, Robert Quirke. “With two of the greatest fighters to ever live in Floyd and Anderson, and a great champion in Badou Jack, fighting on an event being held in virtual heaven is an amazing opportunity for everyone involved and the fans are going to love it.”

Global Titans Fight Series is the first in a series of six special boxing and MMA events which will be staged at iconic locations across four continents. Each main event is broadcast globally, featuring champion fighters and NFT tickets. Fans can collect and trade their prestigious NFT from all future Global Titans Fight Series events. Tickets, NFTs and further Global Titans Event Series info can be found at www.Global-Titans.com. LIVENow, the premium destination for the best live sport, music and lifestyle content, is the official media partner and will livestream the event as well as partner with other broadcasters in selected countries.