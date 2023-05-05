Devin Haney v Loma 15 Days Away

ESPN and Top Rank are going to be rolling out content taking you behind the scenes with lightweight titlist Devin Haney, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko. They fight in a winner-take-all undisputed lightweight championship battle on May 20.

The scrap unfolds at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fight fans should know ESPN will air Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko, a two-part series featuring 30-minute all-access episodes taking fight fans inside the training camps of both fighters. The program, debuting May 7, is available in English and with Spanish subtitles.

The main event on May 20 streams live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, the exclusive digital distributor for the event in the United States.

From a Top Rank release:

More About Devin Haney

Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KO), the undefeated 24-year-old undisputed champion, will battle against challenger and former three-division world champion, 35-year-old Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO).

Haney, originally from the Bay Area of California, lives and trains out of Las Vegas. As he gears up in his adopted hometown for the biggest blockbuster fight of his young career, fight fans will get a look how he’s preparing for this monumental moment against the sport’s former kingpin.

More About Vasiliy Lomachenko

Lomachenko, a Ukrainian hero who took an 11-month hiatus from boxing to serve in a territorial defense battalion, is a former three-division world champion who is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Fans will learn about his rich history and unique training methods as he prepares to fight Devin Haney, to secure the one major milestone that has eluded him thus far, the undisputed lightweight crown.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

