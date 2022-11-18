Deal In Place To Make Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight

Is it too early to do a dance, pop a cork of something and toast to a bang-up 2023, a year when boxing fans will be able to stop our constant critiques of the sports’ schedulers for not often enough matching the best versus the best? Maybe. OK, probably, this being boxing. Regardless, it’s legit cause for at least cautious optimism with the word out from the young guns twelves, and Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports that there will be a clash between the two brash power hitters, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia.



Nope, we aren’t being told when and exactly where in Vegas Tank and the Teen Beat boxer will face off. No, you’ll not be mocked from this guy if you respond that you will hold off on the applause until when the Hancocks are complete.

But let’s operate with deliberate intent, and try to give off such waves of positivity that the principals involved in the punching and more so the planning of terms and pie slices for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia find it easier to get Garcia vs Tank to the true finish line.

“Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest and most exciting fights that can be made in boxing. We have two supremely talented boxers, both in their prime, who have amassed huge fanbases, meeting in a career defining fight,” said Showtime boxing boss Stephen Espinoza in a prepared statement release. “This is the epitome of a crossover boxing event. All credit to Tank and Ryan for staying the course and giving the fans the fight they want.

“SHOWTIME has delivered the three biggest pay-per-view events in television history and we are thrilled to add this marquee event to our list of culture-moving matchups,” Espinoza reminded.

A quote from Oscar De La Hoya, promoter of Garcia, who has been measured, confident, classy in recent memory, after working his way through destabilizing emotional issues, battling back against anxiety and depression, hit Twitter Thursday afternoon:

The fans have been crystal clear that the fight they want is Ryan versus Tank. Golden Boy Promotions and I are proud to be leading the drive to get this fight signed and are excited to get a deal finalized ASAP. It’s high time that those outside the ring stop getting in the way of those who want nothing more than to get into the ring and fight. Our motto has always been that the fans come first, and this is just another example of how we’re leading by example,” said Oscar, who himself seems to be newly revitalized as the face of his promo company.



But, fingers all crossed, all loose ends to Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia will be wrapped up, quickly. Until then, you can be forgiven for not getting your hopes too too high.