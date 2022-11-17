UFC Fight Night 215: Derrick Lewis Vs Serghei Spivac Press Conference

Serghei Spivac is going to square off against Derrick Lewis on Saturday, but in the first place, both fighters must take care of the press conference and hit the scale. The UFC press conference was pretty much entertaining, but let’s take a look at the pre-fight antics. Check here for more info about UFC Vegas 65 full fight card.

Pre-Fight Antics

Serghei Spivac is a great knockout artist with lovely movement and footwork, very soft on the feet. He kinda reminds me of heavyweight Dominick Cruz. Spivac didn’t look too worried ahead of his combat against Derrick Lewis, and he expects a win.

“I expect a victory, that’s what I trained for, that’s what I worked for, that’s why I am here, and the rest doesn’t matter. “

This is the first event in the history of UFC where two Moldovan fighters participate in the main and co-main event of the evening. When asked about that, Spivac responded:

“I hope he (Ion Cutelaba) wins, he needs to get back from the loss, but for myself, I really don’t concentrate my attention on that. It really does not matter to me.”

On the other hand, Derrick Lewis looked a bit more scared ahead of the fight, probably because of his previous fight against Tai Tuivasa. He knows he mustn’t make a mistake anymore, the loss in this fight could simply cost him too much.

Where To Watch UFC Press Conference?

Lewis Vs Spivac press conference took place on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at UFC Apex Center. This UFC fight night Las Vegas brought many entertaining statements. You can re-watch it on MMAJunkie’s official channel.

UFC Vegas 65 Press Conference Highlights

Chase Sherman has already had a massive knockout win over Jared Vanderaa, while his opponent Waldo-Cortes Acosta defeated the same guy via decision. Chase Sherman expects “that dog in me” to come out in Octagon and score a high-level victory again. On the other hand, Acosta discussed a 21-day turnaround for the fight against the BKFC star. It might be a bit early for him to fight again, but Acosta will also be looking for a victory in this match.

Jack Della Maddalena is targeting “a fight of the year” against Danny Roberts. Despite he’s a heavy favorite, he’s not underestimating the English knockout artist but plans to win a great war. On the other hand, it seems Danny Roberts enjoys the underdog role against “hyped” Della Maddalena. He knows that many people are going to bet against him, but he doesn’t care as his only goal is to come out victorious from this battle.

Andre Fialho will fight Muslim Salikhov, but he didn’t pay much attention to that. The Portuguese said that he was ready to be the first fighter with five UFC fights in 2022. Muslim Salikhov is trying to get back into a winning column after a TKO loss over Li Jingliang. The fearsome striker said that “he changed everything” following the loss to the heavy-handed Chinese. He plans to show his changes in the bout against Fialho.

Main And Co-Main Event

As expected, Ion Cutelaba didn’t pay much attention to the fight, and he reflected on the death of the former two-time UFC title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, with the statement “life is fragile”. Kennedy Nzechukwu says that he’s not afraid of Ion Cutelaba’s tactics because “he’s Nigerian”. Also, Nzechukwu is having a positive score with grapplers, so this could be a problem for Ion.

Derrick Lewis explained why he got banned on Instagram and said that he’s “back against the wall” in the fight against tricky Moldovan. Lewis also pitched Rock’s “shoe deal”. On the other hand, Sergei Spivac is “unfazed by Derrick’s loud name” ahead of the main event bout. He believes his tactics is going to work properly against “The Black Beast”.

This fight card is looking very interesting, from top to bottom! Many fighters are looking to show their value to the UFC head honcho Dana White, we might see a lot of top-notch performances.