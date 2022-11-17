Lewis Vs Spivac Streaming: Where To Watch UFC Vegas 65 Live Online Or TV?

UFC’s 281 PPV was pretty successful, and both belts changed their owners. Weili Zhang choked out Carla Esparza to reclaim the 115-pound strap, while Alex Pereira TKO’d Israel Adesanya on the feet in the fifth to become the new 185-pound division king.

But after a great trip to New York, it’s time to get back to the homeland – Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC Apex Center. The UFC returns with another show in the middle of the Mojave desert, and NYFights is going to cover all potential UFC Vegas 65 full fight card streaming options.

UFC Vegas 65 Live Stream Options

The price of ESPN’s monthly subscription was increased from 6.99 to 9.99 dollars. The annual package now costs 99.99 dollars, but that’s not too much – divide it by twelve – it means you can watch the fastest-growing sport on the planet for less than a cup of coffee! The whole UFC Vegas 65 card airs on ESPN+!

Now here is even better news – the price of the Disney Bundle costs 13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you live in the United States of America, this might be the cheapest option for you, as you can watch both MMA and tons of other shows. Four dollars, only four dollars per month unlocks so many options, please don’t miss this amazing opportunity!

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Are My UFC Vegas 65 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass gets the job done. The monthly fee is 11.99 bucks, while you’ll have to pay 114.99 for the annual package. You can spare 30 dollars by purchasing the annual package, and you can watch tons of past events as it offers the greatest fight library on the planet. Re-watch old events or take a look at the newbies, prospects, and young guns, and compare different eras of UFC… for the lousy price!

Do you like Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Polaris, and other promotions whose fighters ink UFC contracts from time to time? Do you bet on fights and prefer watching fighters’ old bouts to see how they perform? Do you make patterns and calculations? Do you have some specific betting strategy? Invest some money in UFC fight pass and enjoy!

What Channel Is UFC Vegas 65 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole event, so if your internet service provider has this station, just sit next to your TV at 1 PM ET on Saturday and watch all the fights.

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription is the solution, plus you’ll get access to tons of other sports – NHL, soccer, basketball… In Canada, this is one of the best choices you can make!

Some local TV channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. Call your ISP and check it out, maybe they cover the whole UFC Vegas 65 event. Or at least the main card, it is 100% worth watching as there might be many potential knockouts coming!

Any UFC Vegas 65 Free Live Stream?

NYFights says no to piracy and illegal activities. Just forget about it, buy your UFC on Fight Pass/ESPN+ package and enjoy the event on Saturday. We don’t even want to discuss this topic!

What Makes UFC Vegas 65 So Special?

The main event of the evening is going to be the fireworks. Derrick Lewis puts people to sleep with one punch, while Spivak worked a lot on his movement. Now he dances on the tips of his toes and pieces his foes up on the outside, which might be a big problem for Lewis, as Tai Tuivasa has already knocked him out cold thanks to the great angle changes and step-drags forward and backward.

Ion Cutelaba will probably try to grapple Kennedy Nzechukwu, but the Nigerian survived Danilo Marques on his back for two rounds, so the Moldovan might have a difficult task in this match. Waldo Cortes-Acosta squares off against BKFC star Chase Sherman – yes, Waldo is a better all-around fighter, but Sherman has already knocked out Jared Vanderaa cold, one big punch could seal the deal!

Andre Fialho is looking to defeat Muslim Salikhov with great long-range tricky strikes, while Jack Della Maddalena will probably try to clinch up with Danny Roberts and prevent his powerful left hook, which already turned the lights out on Zelim Imadaev.

Preliminary Card

The preliminary card is also entertaining – it is headlined by the clash between excellent wrestler Zhalgas Zhumagulov and amazing former LFA king Charles Johnson, known for long-range strikes and superb defense.

Kevin Natividad is also looking to bounce back against Ricky Turcios, while Jennifer Maia vs Maryna Moroz might be the trickiest fight on the card. Valentina Shevchenko was unable to finish Maia, but this is a three-round combat, Moroz could win via points here.

Vanessa Demopoulos is a better fighter on the ground than Maria Oliveira, but Maria throws big bombs in the stand-up, it sounds like a very fun fight to watch. One way or another, this event has great potential, and it is 100% worth watching. Don’t miss it on Saturday!