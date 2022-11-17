UFC Vegas 65 Card: Lewis Vs Spivac UFC Fight Night 215 Full Fight Card

After a very successful PPV (pay-per-view) in New York, the promotion returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for another pretty promising UFC fight card.

The UFC fight card this weekend brings an outstanding clash between the two knockout artists – Sergey Spivak and Derrick Lewis. Finally, it starts at great time for European fans!

UFC Fight Card Time

The UFC fight night fight card date is Saturday, November 19th, 2022. The preliminary card kicks off at 1 PM ET (7 PM CET), while the main card gets underway at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET).

UFC Full Fight Card

Let’s take a look at Derrick Lewis Vs Sergei Spivac’s fight card.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Derrick Lewis (26-10-0) vs. Sergey Spivak (15-3-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Chase Sherman (16-10-0) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Muslim Salikhov (18-3-0) vs. Andre Fialho (16-5-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jack Della Maddalena (12-2-0) vs. Danny Roberts (18-6-0)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 1 PM ET, 7 PM CET)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7-0) vs. Charles Johnson (11-3-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jennifer Maia (19-9-1) vs. Maryna Moroz (11-3-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Miles Johns (12-2-0) vs. Vince Morales (11-6-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ricky Turcios (11-3-0) vs. Kevin Natividad (9-3-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Maria Oliveira (13-5-0) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (8-4-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Fernie Garcia (10-2-0) vs. Brady Hiestand (5-2-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Natália Silva (13-5-1) vs. Tereza Bledá (6-0-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 65?

The preliminary card doesn’t look too great, but the Czech fighter Tereza Bleda is making her UFC debut, plus the bout between Miles Johns and Vince Morales could be the fireworks. Also, don’t forget the great bout between the former LFA champion Charles Johnson and Zhalgas Zhumagulov, which closes the preliminary card, both fighters are looking to bounce back after a loss.

Jack Della Maddallena will be looking to outgrapple Danny Roberts, who already scored one big knockout victory over Zelim Imadaev. Despite Jack is a huge favorite, the Brit has some knockout power in his hands, this could be fun to watch.

Muslim Salikhov’s career is closing to an end, his chin is questionable, while hungry Andre Fialho is looking to become the best-ever Portuguese mixed martial artist.

The clash of Chase Sherman and Waldo Cortes Acosta brings the combat of two fearsome strikers, where Chase offers more knockout power, while his opponent knows to leg kick, clinch, and grapple well. This fight will hardly last for three rounds as Chase also competes at bare-knuckle fighting championship with a lot of success.

Ion Cutelaba vs Kennedy Nzechukwu and Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivac are going to be bangers. Nzechukwu survived two round against grappling phenom Danilo Marques and knocked him out in the third, he likes to fight grapplers. Lewis and Spivac have a lot of power in their hands, one punch could mean the end of the fight.

Don’t forget to sit next to your PC/TV on Saturday at 1 PM ET and enjoy UFC Vegas 65, you won’t regret! Common, let's enjoy some high-level submission and knockout stoppages!