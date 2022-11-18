Derrick Lewis Vs Serghei Spivac Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night 215 All The News And Updates

UFC Vegas 65 press conference was pretty fun, and you can enjoy watching the event on Saturday. Finally, it kicks off at a normal time for European fans, but before the fighters square off tomorrow, the final step is the UFC fight night weigh-in.

Where To Watch UFC Weigh-In Today?

You can watch it on the official MMAJunkie’s YouTube channel. The UFC fight night weigh-in time is 9 PM PT (noon ET).

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

Let’s take a look at Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac’s weigh-in results. The first half of the main event, Derrick Lewis, was on point with a score of 263 pounds. Spivak's weight is 254 pounds, so the main event is now official! And luckily, there were no weigh-in misses at UFC Vegas 65, every single fighter hit the scale!

You can check the UFC Vegas 65 full fight card here.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Sergey Spivak (254)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Ion Cutelaba (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Muslim Salikhov (170) vs. Andre Fialho (170.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 1 PM ET, 7 PM CET)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (124.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Miles Johns (136) vs. Vince Morales (136)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Maria Oliveira (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (116)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Fernie Garcia (136) vs. Brady Hiestand (135)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Natália Silva (125) vs. Tereza Bledá (125.5)

Don’t forget to get up earlier, the preliminary card kicks off at 1 PM tomorrow, and some high-level bouts are coming up! Here's more details on how to watch UFC Vegas 65 fight card!

