DAZN Has Rights To Screen Sept. 25 Joshua-Usyk Fight In 170+ Countries

DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, has secured exclusive rights to the highly-anticipated Heavyweight showdown on Saturday, September 25 between reigning champion Anthony Joshua and former Cruiserweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk in more than 170 countries and territories worldwide – including all of North America, South America, and Oceania as well as much of Europe, Asia, and Africa. A full list of markets where fans can watch the blockbuster event on DAZN can be found here.

Unified Heavyweight Champion of the World Joshua will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against pound-for-pound star Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

“We’re thrilled to continue our strong relationship with Matchroom, Anthony Joshua and his team at 258MGT as the global home of boxing,” said Ed Breeze, EVP of Rights, DAZN. “This fight will be an all-out Heavyweight battle between two of the best in the division, live from a remarkable stadium in front a full house of avid fans. The countdown is on, and we cannot wait to bring this epic clash to our subscribers around the world.”

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) last dominated Kubrat Pulev to score a brutal ninth-round knockout at The SSE Arena, Wembley in December in what was his first fight on UK soil since he stopped Alexander Povetkin in seven explosive rounds at Wembley Stadium back in September 2018. Joshua is the local Heavyweight hero famed for his unrivalled athleticism, explosive power, and versatility. In his path is the dangerous Ukrainian Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), who successfully made the move to the Heavyweight division after dominating at Cruiserweight, ending his extraordinary spell at 200lbs as the Undisputed king with a phenomenal run of victories. Usyk operates behind a mysterious and unpredictable persona but is the real deal with a boxing IQ that’s one of the best in the fight game.

Both fighters are incredible specimens on their own paths to greatness with two exceptional arsenals of weaponry. It’s an unforeseen series of events and circumstance that has brought these great fighters together but their difference in styles, personalities and journeys will make for the perfect storm on September 25.

An announcement on the undercard will be made in due course.

For more information and to follow the action, tune in to The DAZN Boxing Show – the only daily boxing show available to fight fanatics worldwide and go-to source that keeps boxing fans on the pulse of ALL the latest global boxing news and drama alongside expert insights and interviews with the most recognizable faces of the sport – exclusively on DAZN. The DAZN Boxing Show will be on-site in London all fight week long in the lead up to September 25, covering all the fight news and excitement on the ground for fans across the globe in all 200+ markets that DAZN is available.