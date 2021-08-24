David Benavidez v Jose Uzcategui Fight Re-set To November 13

Connect with us

UNBEATEN TWO-TIME WORLD CHAMPION DAVID BENAVIDEZ RETURNS TO HIS HOMETOWN OF PHOENIX TO FACE FORMER CHAMPION JOSE UZCATEGUI IN SHOWTIME MAIN EVENT ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Premier Boxing Champions Event at Footprint Center in Phoenix Rescheduled From August

Exciting Contender José Benavídez Makes Long-Awaited Return Against Argentina’s Francisco Emanuel Torres in Undercard Action

PHOENIX (August 24, 2021) – Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez will battle former world champion Jose Uzcategui in a WBC Super Middleweight title eliminator in his hometown on Saturday, November 13 live on SHOWTIME in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Benavidez and Uzcategui were originally scheduled to meet on Saturday, August 28, before the fight was pushed back due to a positive COVID-19 test for Benavidez.

Also featured on the card will be longtime contender José Benavídez, the older brother of David Benavídez, making his much-awaited return facing Argentina’s Francisco Emanuel Torres in a 10-round super welterweight duel.

Tickets purchased for the August 28 event will be valid for the newly scheduled November 13 event date. If you are unable to attend the newly scheduled date, tickets will be refundable at your point of purchase.

