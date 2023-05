Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder made weight for the Saturday, May 6 clash in Mexico.

The underdog Ryder weighed 168 pounds Friday afternoon.

So did Canelo, he hit 168 on the dot.

So all that’s left is the fighting. Note: They will do a for-the-cameras and public weigh in later today.

Ring walk for main event should be around 11 PM ET.