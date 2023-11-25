Cameron vs Taylor 2 Results: Resurgent Katie Taylor Is Double Undisputed Champion

It was a raucous night inside the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday as the Irish fans witnessed a hell of a night concluding with a massive rematch, and we've got all the Cameron vs Taylor 2 results.

Katie Taylor took revenge against Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed women's super lightweight world title, having lost to the English woman in May.

As well as the main event for all the gold in the 140 lbs division, we’ll be detailing all the boxing results from Ireland’s capital.

Away from the main-event Gary Cully and Paddy Donovan were the standout winners amongst the Cameron vs Taylor 2 results.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Results: Cameron And Taylor Produce All Time Classic For Incredible Crowd

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor – Taylor won by Decision

Taylor changed her demeanor coming to the ring from the first fight, not taking in her home Dublin crowd and was in full business mode.

The challenger started the first round well but there was controversy as what appeared to be a knockdown by Cameron was ruled a slip by the referee.

The early exchanges saw a frantic pace and the crowd bellowed every time Taylor landed. The pair clashed heads at the end of the third round, causing a huge cut on Cameron's forehead.

Both fighters continued to trade blows and rounds as the pace refused to settle down, as the fight of the year contender ramped up towards the final rounds.

Taylor, known for her ability to go long in fights, was starting to look tired in the eighth, with Cameron looking the stronger.

The two warriors continued to exchange shots in an epic, with blood pouring from Cameron's cut early in the fight.

With the scorecards being read out, the crowd booed the first judge who scored it a draw but Taylor and Ireland were not to be denied.

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould – Culley won by Decision

There was plenty of talking between Culley and Mould in the build-up to their fight on the Cameron vs Taylor 2 card but they ended the final round showing respect to each other.

That came after 10 rounds where the two men put on a really enjoyable technical fight. Culley bounced back from the first defeat of his career back in May.

He didn’t have it all his own way though, with Mould doing plenty of good work in trying to close the distance to his much taller opponent.

But it was the home support who were left happy at with the Cameron vs Taylor 2 result on the co-main event, with Culley winning by a split decision.

Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball – Donovan won by TKO

Irishman Donovan put on a great show on Saturday night in the boxing results and lived up to his nickname as the ‘Real Deal.’

Stepping up in class to fight Englishman Ball, Donovan was quick out of the blocks and speed was the name of his game.

The undefeated 24-year-old showed his quick hands and quick feet to move out of Ball’s range and throw lots of shots from difficult angles.

His shot power was evident in the finish as he twice knocked over the Englishman in the fourth round.

Impressive is an understatement! 😱 @PaddyDonovan23 put on a show on his way to a big win in Dublin.#CameronTaylor2 pic.twitter.com/h9yZ7VVC83 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 25, 2023

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Results: Everything you need to know from tonight’s boxing results

Undisputed Women’s Super Lightweight World title: Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor – Taylor win by decision (NEW WORLD CHAMPION)

Lightweight: Gary Cully vs Reece Mould – Cully wins by decision

Welterweight: Paddy Donovan vs Danny Ball – Paddy Donovan wins by TKO (Round 4)

Heavyweight: Thomas Cartey vs Dan Garber – Carter wins by TKO (Round 8)

Interim Women’s Featherweight WBC World title: Skye Nicolson vs Lucy Wildheart – Nicolson wins by Decision (Round 9)

Super featherweight: Zelfa Barrett vs Costin Ion – Zelfa Barrett wins by Decision

Light heavyweight: Emmet Brenan vs Jamie Morrissey – Brennan wins by TKO (Round 8)

Super featherweight: John Cooney vs Liam Gaynor – Cooney wins by TKO (Round 1)

Lightweight: Giorgio Visioli vs Lee Anthony Sibley – Visioli wins by TKO (Round 1)

Implications Of The Cameron vs Taylor 2 Results

Had Taylor lost there might have been questions about her future but the underdog turned things around to win the rematch and become the new undisputed super lightweight champion of the world.

It puts her in the conversation along with Clarissa Shields as the greatest women's boxer in the world, right now and of all time.

The obvious fight for both women now is a third fight inside a stadium, after two brilliant fights, especially this latest one, it's what we all want.

Cully came back from his loss in May, defeating Mould in a very close fight that could have gone either way, with one judge giving it to the Englishman.

Culley will now hope to move on to bigger and better things in the lightweight division.

Donovan put in an extremely impressive performance when it came to the Cameron vs Taylor 2 results.

He came out of the traps quickly and dominated Ball, who often takes his time getting into fights.

Such a fun welterweight to watch will surely get another step up in opposition next time out.

Nicolson continued the impressive start to her career by taking her record to 9-0 in defeating Wildheart.

Her opponent was somewhat underrated going into the fight but it was still an easy night for the victor.

What the boxing result means, in theory, is that she could fight Amanda Serrano in the future, which would be a massive step up.

The Australian is interim champion to the American’s WBC title, but after just nine fights and only one stoppage, it would surely be far too soon.