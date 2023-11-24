Gary Cully vs Reece Mould Prediction: Just One Loss Each so Far

Garry Cully and Reece Mould will sit as the co-main event for the highly anticipated rematch between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor with both fighters looking to extend their records after just one loss each in their professional career.

Despite heading into this fight as the man to lose more recently, Cully is the clear favorite to register his 17th victory. The Irishman will also head into this one with a belly full of fire after losing on home soil in that last defeat.

Let's take a look at NYFights' Cully vs Mould prediction.

Cully vs Mould Prediction

Garry Cully Preview

At 27 years of age, it's been a rapid rise to the spotlight for Cully. He made his professional debut just six years ago and would fight for the WBO European Lightweight title only four years into his career where Cully would go on to defeat Viktor Kotochigov with a stunning second round TKO.

That was also his first fight outside of the UK and Ireland, and Cully would follow this up with three more stoppages inside the first five rounds, beating Viorel Simion in round three, Miguel Vazquez in round five, Jaouad Belmehdi inside the first three minutes of the fight and Wilfredo Flores within three rounds.

The 27-year-old is also standing at 6ft 2, which is enormous for a lightweight. To put that in perspective, Mould is only 5ft 7 and is going to lack behind in the reach considerably.

Understandably so, Cully is a huge favorite in Dublin on Saturday. In truth, NYFights' Cully vs Mould prediction heads in the same direction.

Reece Mould preview

Mould is the underdog heading into this matchup, but he has put together a five-fight win streak while Cully lost his most recent bout. On the other hand, the Englishman has only six KO/TKO victories and his past five wins have all be on points.

Although possessing sensational hand speed, NYFights can see why he is the underdog here. Mould is, however, very durable, as he proved against Leigh Wood where he was knocked down three times in the fight across nine rounds before a stoppage from the referee.

Nevertheless, Mould has outclassed most of the fighters since then, but by only beating a fighter with a 13-43 record 78-76, Jordan Ellison, around this time last year, he lacks behind Cully a lot in the overall boxing department. This is also one giant shot to put himself right in there with the big names of British lightweight boxing, as there are not many more notable moments than being a Brit and defeating an Irishman in Dublin.

If NYFights are to predict a win for Mould in the Cully vs Mould prediction, he likely has to upset the odds with a dramatic knockout, as he is very unlikely to outbox the Irishman.

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould Prediction: Just One Loss Each so Far

On an exhilarating card in Dublin, Cully is the clear favorite in the co-main event at odds of -850. With his full power on display within his past five wins, odds are also at -118 for the Irishman to win via KO/TKO, for what will be his 11th in just 18 fights.

For the Cully vs Mould prediction, NYFights anticipates a return to winning ways in his own backyard for Cully.