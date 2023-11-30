UFC Austin Fight Card: Big Names With Something To Prove

After boxing took the headlines in the fight world last week it’s back to the octagon on Saturday night for the UFC Austin fight card.

There are two former champions competing on the UFC fight card this weekend and several contenders looking to get themselves back in the title picture in the future.

The UFC fight card this weekend is looking pretty stacked and we’ve got news on the full card ahead of all the action from the Moody Center.

UFC Austin Fight Card: Everything You Need To Know

The UFC Austin fight card really is one you can’t take your eyes off and there’s quality wherever you look.

As far down as the main fight on the prelims there is a former world champion taking part, with another not even making it into the main event or co-main on the main UFC fight card, which is pretty impressive.

UFC Austin: Co-Main and Main Events

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green

Four lightweights inside the top 15 rankings all face off on the UFC Austin fight card co-main and main events, on a night that could shape the next title challengers.

Despite his very impressive record in the octagon, Dariush actually faces his first ever main event fight when he comes up against Tsarukyan.

The Iranian born fighter will be hoping to defend his status as the number four ranked competitor for Islam Makachev’s title in the 155 lbs division.

His opponent is looking to climb the rankings and potentially take Darish’s spot in the top five, with Tsarukyan currently ranked eighth in the organization.

Dariush is coming off his first loss in nearly five years, after losing to Charles Oliveira, and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

The co-main sees the numbers 12 and 13 in the same division as Turner steps in to face Green.

It was supposed to be Dan Hooker instead of Turner but the New Zealander had to pull out after injuring his arm during sparring, and has now undergone surgery.

The Tarantula now has the chance to get back to winning ways after the loss to Hooker but Green will be looking to back up his recent back-to-back wins.

UFC Austin Main Card

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) vs Arman Tsarukyan (20-3-0)

Lightweight: Jalin Turner (13-7-0) vs Bobby Green (31-14-1)

Bantamweight: Rob Font (20-7-0) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1)

Welterweight: Sean Brady (15-1-0) vs Kelvin Gastelum (18-8-0)

Lightweight: Clay Guida (38-20-0) vs Joaquim Silva (12-5-0)

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano (9-3-0) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5-0)

UFC Austin Prelims

Women’s bantamweight: Meisha Tate (19-9-0) vs Julia Alvia (9-2-0)

Middleweight: Zachary Reese (6-0-0) vs Cody Brundage (9-5-0)

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose (13-2-1) vs Joe Solecki (13-3-0)

Featherweight: Steve Garcia (14-5-0) vs Melquizael Costa (20-6-0)

Lightweight: Rodolfo Bellato (11-2-0) vs Ihor Potieria (19-4-0)

Welterweight: Wellington Turman (18-7-0) vs Jared Gooden (22-9-0)

Women’s flyweight: Veronica Hardy (7-4-1) vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-0-0)

The UFC fight card this weekend has some really interesting fights, especially when it comes to future challengers for the lightweight title.

Both Dariush and Tsarukyan will see themselves as possibly the next contender for the belt that belongs to Makashev, should they get the W.

But it’s not just them on the UFC Austin fight card who will be eyeing up the 155 lbs title, with Turner and Green pushing to get into the top 10.

Beyond them, Font and Figueiredo are both ranked inside the top 10 at bantamweight and Brady and Gastelum are either side of that threshold at welterweight.

Former two time UFC champion Tate is also in action on the prelims, making it a very tasty UFC fight card.

UFC Austin Fight Card: Match-Ups to Watch Out For

There’s been extra intrigue added to the UFC Austin fight card this weekend on the main and co-main events, thanks to an altercation between two of the fighters.

Reports claim that members of Tsarukyan’s camp ran up to Green in the hotel, whilst ‘King’ was doing an interview.

Green claimed to have punched one of his rival’s team during the altercation, which could well lead to a fight between the pair down the road.

Font and Figueiredo’s match up inside the octagon should certainly make for interesting viewing on the UFC fight card this weekend.

Both men are coming into it on the back of defeats and will be looking to get to winning ways, they are close in the betting with Font a short favorite.

The pair have pretty contrasting styles and that often makes for good fights, so it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

On the undercard it’s worth looking out for Klose and Solecki, who are also very tight in the betting odds for the UFC fight card this weekend.

Overall it threatens to be an excellent night on the UFC Austin fight card come Saturday night, certainly not one you want to miss.