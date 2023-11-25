Benavidez vs Andrade Weigh In: Charlo Misses Weight

While reporters weren't allowed to attend the Benavidez vs Andrade weigh in that took place Friday morning at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort, the world was soon made aware of how it went down.

The biggest Benavidez vs Andrade news after the weigh in is that Jermall Charlo — an undefeated fighter in the co-main event — missed weight by over three pounds.

Although the other Benavidez vs Andrade weigh in results weren't too noteworthy (which is always a good thing), at least one of the evening's biggest fights now has an added layer of drama to what was already a bout seeped in bad blood.

Benavidez vs Andrade Weigh In: Chaos on Charlo's Scale

The most notable Benavidez vs Andrade weigh in results is that Jermall Charlo officially missed weight by over three pounds for his scheduled 163-pound catchweight bout against Jose Benavidez Jr.

In his first Benavidez vs Andrade weigh in attempt, Charlo weighed in at 166.4 pounds, then came in at an even heavier 166.6 pounds in his second attempt one hour later. At that point, it was clear that Charlo wouldn't be making his contracted weight.

Jermall Charlo came in at 166.6 pounds on his 2nd attempt at making weight, heavier than his first try (166.4). #BenavidezAndrade — Keith Idec (@Idecboxing) November 24, 2023

While Charlo's scheduled fight against Jose Benavidez Jr is still set to take place Saturday, it's a shame that Charlo couldn't even get close to making weight; especially because Benavidez Jr weighed in at 161.2 pounds, which means that Charlo was 5.2 pounds heavier than his opponent.

Considering that bad blood that is already boiling between Charlo vs Benavidez Jr, this weigh in result is surely going to upset Benavidez Jr — who is already a +550 underdog for this fight — even further.

All we can do now is hope that the massive difference in weight isn't too apparent in the ring come Saturday night.

Benavidez vs Andrade Weigh In Results: Our Main Event is Made Official

The good news from the Benavidez vs Andrade weigh in is that, aside from Charlo, there was no other drama that took place — including nothing of note between our two main event fighters.

⚖️ David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade weigh-in results (ceremonial weigh-in later)::



🇺🇸 David Benavidez – 167lbs

🇺🇸 Demetrius Andrade – 167.6lbs



✅ All set for tomorrow night. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 24, 2023

Here are the rest of the Benavidez vs Andrade weigh in results:

Main Card

Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title: David Benavidez 167 lbs vs Demetrius Andrade 167.6 lbs

Middleweight: Jermall Charlo 166.4 lbs vs Jose Benavidez Jr. 161.2 lbs

IBF World Super Lightweight Title: Subriel Matias 139.8 lbs vs. Shohjahon Ergashev 139.8 lbs

WBA World Super Featherweight Title: Hector Luis Garcia 129.4 lbs vs. Lamont Roach 129.2 lbs

Undercard

Super Lightweight: Sergey Lipinets 139.4 lbs vs. Michel Rivera 138.8 lbs

Light Middleweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. 153.2 lbs vs. Alexis Salazar Flores 152.8 lbs

As you can see, the other Benavidez vs Andrade news from the weigh in is that all fighters aside from Charlo made their contracted weights — which sets up the entire card on Saturday night to be thrilling.

Now all there's left to do is bide our time until Saturday arrives, and we get to see whether David Benavidez or Demetrius Andrade will earn a Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title — and perhaps punch their ticket to a fight against Canelo Alvarez in the near future.