Callum Walsh Headlining NYC For St Paddys

Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs), of Cork, Ireland will do battle on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, Friday, March 15 against Dauren Yeleussinov, (11-3-1, 10 KOs) in the ten-round main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The scrap streams on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Walsh vs. Yeleussinov is promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, part of the Hollywood Fight Nights series. Tickets starting at $45 are Now On-Sale and can be purchased at MSG.com.

“Following Callum’s impressive performance before an energetic crowd on November 9 in his debut at Madison Square Garden, we started making plans for him to headline again on a truly special New York City Irish weekend,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotion in a release.

“Dauren Yeleussinov presents another tough test for Callum in the main event and we look forward to announcing an action-packed undercard featuring some of the top New York City based fighters.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Callum Walsh back to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for another exciting night of boxing at ‘The Mecca’,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president, Marquee Events & Operations, MSG Entertainment.

“Callum follows in the footsteps of some of Ireland’s biggest stars – John Duddy, Andy Lee, Matthew Macklin and Michael Conlan with fighting at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day weekend and we expect to welcome back the loyal Irish fans.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Walsh beat Ismael Villarreal (13-1).

Expectations were high, Walsh has been getting a hard push, and some watchers thought Walsh didn’t meet expectations.

A “clean” win here gets his momentum more so back on track, I think.

Walsh was named the Prospect of the Year by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Dauren is the brother of 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yelussinov and he resides in Brooklyn.