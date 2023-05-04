WrestleMania Backlash 2023: When, Where, Who’s Fighting and How to Get Tickets

Just right around the corner is WrestleMania Backlash 2023! Tickets, times, talent — whatever you may be questioning, we've got you covered right here.

WrestleMania Backlash 2023 is just that — the backlash of WrestleMania 2023. So, there will be a lot of familiar names from the WWE's biggest annual event competing this weekend. This will be some very high-quality entertainment, and I'm sure you may have some questions now: How do I watch? Who exactly will I be watching? Is it too late to grab tickets? If you like answers, you're in the right place.

When is WrestleMania Backlash 2023

This event will be on Saturday, May 6th, 7PM ET/4PM PT.

Where Will Backlash 2023 Take Place?

The WWE is returning to Puerto Rico! Of course, there's a high-profile Puerto Rican superstar that'll be competing at this event, so it's very fitting. We'll talk about who that is shortly. This event will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, the biggest venue in Puerto Rico.

WWE Backlash 2023: Who's on the Bill?

What a card we've got here! This event is stacked from top to bottom with some of the most tenured, some of the most pertinent, and some of the most spectacular WWE stars of all time. Yeah, we're getting spoiled here. Let's take a look at the matches and competitors on this card.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Need I say more? Consider this event ordered, just because of this match. Brock Lesnar hasn't stopped being one of the most frightening and indominable forces on television. Cody Rhodes, however, is as charismatic and exciting as it gets. Despite talking a loss at WrestleMania, Rhodes' career is far from over and he remains must-watch action.

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa

Brock Lesnar isn't the only former UFC fighter to throw down at WWE Backlash! Matt Riddle is an MMA fighter turned professional wrestling superstar. He'll team up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on the The Usos brothers and Solo Sikoa. This match has just as much drama behind it has it does anticipation for it.

Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky

This one is for all the marbles! Bianca Belair will defend her Raw women's championship against a very game Iyp Sky. Nothing is as intense as a title match, and this one is certain to be fireworks.

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Here's that Puerto Rican superstar that I had mentioned earlier. Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper and overall iconic celebrity. The WWE absolutely knows how to make an incredible event even more interesting. He'll be taking on fellow Puerto Rican, Damian Priest in a an Jaun street fight.

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega – Smackdown Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley has absolutely blown up, and she deserves all of the attention she receives. To continue building her career, she's got a tall mountain to climb in Zelina Vega, who is an inspirational an athlete as she is talented. Plus, should I mention that there's bad blood here?

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

One of the biggest names vs one of the biggest, you know, humans. Brock Lesnar makes big people looks small, and Omos towered over Lesnar at 2023's WrestleMania. Wrestling fans, be it hardcore or casual, cannot miss this.

Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley – United States Championship

Just in his mid-twenties, Austin Theory is building his way up to becoming one of the biggest superstars in professional wrestling history. Though that's a huge thing to be, given all of the legends that paved the way, the 25 year old Theory is on track. He'll take on longtime big name, Bobby Lashley and absolute powerhouse, Bronson Reed. As I said earlier, WrestleMania Backlash 2023 is stacked.

In Puerto Rico? Want to Buy Some Tickets?

If you're like me and you have a problem being punctual or planning or committing to doing something, you may be scrambling around to find some tickets for this event. Well, have I got some links for you. Of course, the time to save money and get the seats you really want may have passed, but you're not left without options to get your wrestling fix.

I've got what you need here and here. Seats ranging from $65 at the time that this has been published, hop on 'em quick!