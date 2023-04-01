Wrestlemania 39 – Date, time and how to watch the 2023 show

Wrestlemania 39 is just around the corner! This year's edition of “The Showcase of the Immortals” is a big one for WWE, for a variety of reasons. Here, we are going to break down everything Wrestlemania 39, including the who, the where, the when and what fans can expect!

When is Wrestlemania 39?

Wrestlemania 39, like it's predecessors from 2020 onwards, is a two-night spectacle, being held on April 1st-2nd, 2023.

What time does Wrestlemania 39 start?

Ah, always the key question. For those in the U.S, the show starts at 8pm EST both nights. For UK/Ireland fans, that translates to a late start (what else is new?), at around 1am. It is expected to go on for around 3-4 hours each night, going on into the early hours of the morning for UK/Ireland fans.

Where is the event being held?

This year, Wrestlemania is going (going) back (back) to Cali (Cali)fornia. For the 6th time in its history (and the first time since Wrestlemania XXIV), Wrestlemania is “going Hollywood.” The showpiece is taking place at the incredible 70,000 seat SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is the home of two NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. Across both nights, the stadium is expected to host over 140,000 people.

What can fans expect from Wrestlemania 39?

Quite a lot, actually.

For fans who haven't followed WWE recently, the two-night nature of the event will shock you. However, it has been very successful. This is down to much greater value for fans, with the party lasting longer and being more action-packed than ever before.

Who are the stars of the show?

The jewel in the crown of the show is Night Two's blockbuster, starring Cody Rhodes and “The Tribal Chief”, Roman Reigns. Reigns has been the Undisputed champion for over a year and a half, with his domination being the main storyline flowing through WWE. standing across from him is Cody Rhodes, currently on a real-life redemption arc following his epic return to WWE from rivals AEW. His storyline has been building to this ever since his return, and is one that fans are truly hyped for.

Aside from this, Roman Reigns' cousins (and current Undisputed Tag Team champions) the Usos take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who has been on his own epic journey for the last year. Rhea Ripley also takes on Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Title, whilst Rey Mysterio faces his son, Dominick (remember the custody storyline from 2005? Yes, that one).

Other clashes include an epic triple threat Intercontinental title match. Gunter defends his belt against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Brock Lesnar returns to face man mountain Omos, whilst the “Rated R Superstar” Edge takes on “The Demon” Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match. Trish Stratus also comes out of retirement to team with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. The show opens on Night One with John Cena (I can't see him either) taking on Austin Theory for his U.S. title.

How can I watch WrestleMania 2023 on PPV streaming?

For UK viewers, you can watch the two-night spectacle on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95. It can also be streamed on the WWE Network, at a cost of £9.99 per month for subscribers.