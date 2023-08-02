WWE Tickets: SummerSlam 2023 Prices, Where to Buy and Why

Looking for WWE tickets? You couldn't be in more right of a place. Here, we'll give you all of the information you'll need to know if you want to catch the WWE SummerSlam event this weekend. With many great events going on this weekend, WWE SummerSlam tickets are one of the most sought-after things for some August 5th entertainment.

So, how much are SummerSlam tickets? Where can you find them? Why should you get some? We've got all of that information right here for you. This event is certain to be one for the ages; with talent like Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and many more, this is a SummerSlam that everyone will want to see.

WWE SumerSlam Tickets: A Lot of Options

All of the good deals you'll want can be found right here. WWE Tickets are a hot thing to come by right now given how close SummerSlam is and how eventful the night is expected to be. On that note, we've found some of the best deals for tickets and yes, there are still plenty of options.

For those in, near or willing to travel to Detroit, Michigan, you'd be wise to hop on these tickets ASAP. They're going fast and the price is only getting higher and higher. Starting as low as $75 per ticket here, there are still a lot of options without breaking the bank. Also starting cheap but with great availability are the tickets here.

Best selling tickets for $100 and under – Row 19

Great view field tickets – Row 10

Best view field tickets – Row 7

Of course, there are plenty of options in between those bulleted options, but those seem to be the best in their tier of price range. Check out the links provided to find the tickets that best suit you. Now, if you're not sure on whether or not you should pull the trigger on buying these WWE SummerSlam tickets — why wouldn't you?

Why WWE SummerSlam is Worth Attending

Where to find WWE tickets? Check. How much are WWE tickets? Check. The only thing left is to cover why you should buy those bad boys. WWE SummerSlam is star-studded and has something for the die-hard fans, the former fans working their way back in and people who have no idea what a WWE is.

Just take a look at some of the matches that are on the bill for this event.

Roman Reigns vs Jerry Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Asuka(WWE Women's Champion) vs Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair

The highly-anticipated rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

Seth Rolins vs Finn Bálor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Drew McIntyre vs Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul vs Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler

Talked you into it, huh? Every name listed above brings their own genre of excitement to the table; love them, hate them, enthralled by them or just an overall intrigue about them, these superstars will show up, show out and give all in attendance a show that will make you fight the urge to blink from start to finish.