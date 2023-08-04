Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar: Odds, Prediction and Fight Time at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes will go up against Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit, Michigan this Saturday. Let's see our predictions for the awaited singles match between these two wrestlers and the showdown everyone has been waiting for since their last meeting.

Our Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar Prediction for the Weekend

Brock Lesnar Preview:

Brock Lesnar started the feud between him and Rhodes when he viciously attacked Cody using chairs after Wrestle Mania 39 before they were both going to compete together in a tag-team match. But Lesnar didn’t win in the first match between them at Backlash.

Their rematch was during the Night of Champions when The Beast finally got his revenge by making Rhodes pass out via a Kimura Lock submission. This wasn't the end of that story though, Brock accepted Rhodes’ challenge for a third game at SummerSlam

What will Lesnar have to do to win the match?

Brock Lesnar isn't currently committed to a full-time schedule, so taking another shot at the title isn't on the table for now. He is the “villain” in this story between them, and he sure is acting like it. The best chances of winning this Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar single match will be to look for Rhodes’ weak points and push until he cracks.

Cody Rhodes Preview:

Rhodes came out strong in the first game against Lesnar, but in the second one he lost due to passing out (and the arm injury he suffered didn't help either). After that tie, Cody challenged Lesnar to an “anytime-anywhere” type of fight, and the brawl finally happened at the beginning of July, when Lesnar showed up to meet his challenge a month later.

That ended with The Beast's retreat after Rhodes did the Cody Cutter on him, and Brock retracted. A week after that Cody challenged Lesnar to a third match between them, which will settle the score at SummerSlam 2023 during the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar event.

Will Rhodes have his revenge this weekend?

Rhodes is clearly prepared, and his win against Lesnar could get him back on the top-tier list much quicker despite his loss at Wrestle Mania 39. He needs to keep The Beast away from any of his weak points and past injuries, so he doesn't take advantage of them again.

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar: Can Rhodes take down the Beast?

Although The Beast is a popular name in the WWE world, and he isn’t a weak opponent (sometimes quite brutal even), this rivalry would most likely end with a win for Rhodes. We can't ignore the fact that the only win for Brock was when Cody was injured badly. Rhodes won their first match together and managed to end up on the victorious side when Lesnar showed up and they brawled after the anytime-anywhere challenge.

This can be the stepping stone to promote Cody Rhodes for Wrestle Mania 40, where the most probable main event will be Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns. Rhodes won't lose popularity even if he loses to Brock in their game. Our final Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar prediction is: