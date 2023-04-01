Wrestlemania 39: What You Need To Know

Wrestlemania 39 takes place this weekend! Anything you may need to know, we've got you covered right here.

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar — I feel like that's all that needs to be said. Now that I've got you interested in the event, let's go over everything else.

Wrestlemania 39 is April 1-2. 2023's pinnacle wrestling event has some bangers in store for wrestling fans. Whether you're a passionate fan, a new one, or someone that may have fallen off years ago, this event has something for everyone. Tickets are still available, and the pay-per-view will be available to view these matches live.

Where is Wrestlemania 39?

Great question. This event will be hosted at the SoFi stadium. This stadium is in the beautiful Inglewood, California. This is a rather large stadium located in Hollywood park. Capping out at 70,240 seats, SoFi stadium should be a great place for this weekend's action.

What matches should you look out for?

It's freakin' Wrestlemania, watch all of the matches! But, I'll point out some matches the jump off of the page a bit.

Night one:

The stars are out for opening night! We've got a bit of a family feud early on as Rey Mysterio goes against his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Seth Rollins will go against this dude named Logan Paul, you may have heard of him. The elder Paul brother has wrestled for the WWE before, and he made quite the splash. Opposite him is Rollins, who has been a promotional mainstay for some time now.

Charlotte Flair has a familiar last name. And, yes, it is what you're thinking. But, Charlotte is more than just the daughter of ‘The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, but she's also the SmackDown women's champion.

How about John Cena vs Austin Theory to cap off the night? This feud started about a year ago when Theory threw shade at Cena's signature jorts. I'm not sticking up for jorts, but if anyone can rock them, it's John Cena. Austin Theory lays claim to the United States championship, and he'll look to continue his reign at the expense of wrestling icon, Cena. Expect literal and figurative fireworks for day one of Wrestlemania 39.

Night two:

The second night of action is more can't-miss wrestling! Especially if you're an MMA fan. Both Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar will be competing on Sunday.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Triple threat tag team action? Count me in!

Brock Lesnar will also take the stage against fellow freak of nature(I mean that kindly), Omos. If the ring doesn't break during this fight, then we'll move on to the rest of the event.

My childhood favorite, Edge, will compete in a Hell in a Cell match! Finn Balor will be Edge's dance partner for this, one of the most terrifying types of matches one can witness. If you're scared of heights or fences, then this is a match that'll have you cringing in the best way.

Titles are on the line now for Sunday! Intercontinental champion, Gunther, will try to keep the belt around his waist. However, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have a say in that matter. This will be a triple threat match that'll have you fighting the urge to blink.

Wrestlemania 39's final night offers a co-main event for the ages. Raw women's champion, Bianca Belair, will put her title on the line against Asuka. Friends turned foes, this match is not only for a belt, but there's some drama that needs resolved.

Then, two wrap up Wrestlemania 39, we have two of the most talented wrestlers to ever do it in Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes! Roman Reigns' title reign is at a record 944+ days. However, Cody Rhodes is every the streaking wrestler right now. It's hard to even think about who could lose this fight, these guys are prolific winners. Whoever gets their hand raised will be the WWE's undisputed Universal champion!

What's on the line in the main events?

Plenty of titles are on the line for 2023's Wrestlemania. Beyond titles, though, there is legacy, winning streaks, and bragging rights. Egos will be built and egos will be shattered; winners will lose and upsets are bound to happen. Wrestlemania is the biggest event for the sport, so you'd better believe that there will be jaw-dropping moments and awe-inspiring performances.

The stars of yesterday will look to keep their place while the stars of tomorrow try to build their names. As previously mentioned, this event covers all the bases and should be very exciting for every genre of wrestling fan. Heck, this will be fun for those that don't/never have watched wrestling! Be sure to check out the WWE's social media to really get caught up on the backgrounds to these matches.