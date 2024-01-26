WWE Royal Rumble Odds: How to Bet on WWE Royal Rumble 2024

With the WWE Royal Rumble odds now available for your betting pleasure, we thought now would be the perfect time to gloss over how to bet on WWE leading up to this weekend's action-packed event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Although professional wrestling doesn't always make for the best betting, considering that the winners can somewhat predictable, Royal Rumble is the most unpredictable event in the professional wrestling calendar by far. Therefore, if you were to bet on WWE Royal Rumble 2024 — and believe you have a sense of who will emerge victorious — we think you'll find yourself having an extremely exciting night.

With that in mind, let's get into this weekend's best wrestling bets!

WWE Royal Rumble Odds

Before we get into the betting odds for this absolutely loaded Royal Rumble card, let's discuss how to bet on WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Where there are some solid online platforms where you can place bets on this event, a few of the most popular US-based betting sites — such as Draftkings — don't have open betting lines for the WWE Royal Rumble (although they are running a $25K free-to-play pool that allows their customers to win DK Dollars).

However, BetOnline is another popular sportsbook that does have WWE Royal Rumble 2024 betting lines available in the United States (within the states where online betting is legalized). So if you're in America and want to bet on WWE Royal Rumble 2024, we would suggest looking there.

If you're in Europe, online sportsbooks with available Royal Rumble betting lines should be much easier to find. We would suggest sites like PaddyPower or bet365 if you're not sure where to go.

With that now out of the way, let's get into the WWE Royal Rumble odds!

Men's WWE Royal Rumble 2024

We'll start with the Men's Royal Rumble betting odds first, where some of wrestling's biggest (and highest paid) superstars are expected to partake in this year's WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Here are some of the expected entrants, with their respective Royal Rumble Odds (per BetOnline):

CM Punk (+125)

Gunther (+180)

Cody Rhodes (+250)

The Rock (+1000)

Drew McIntyre (+1000)

Jey Uso (+1400)

Sami Zayn (+1800)

MJF (+2500)

Solo Sikoa (+3300)

Big E (+5000)

As you can see, there are many elite wrestlers who you can bet on for WWE Royal Rumble 2024. While we believe that CM Punk is a great bet to win, we also love to see The Rock included as one of the most likely winners.

Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Given that the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match was one of the best in recent memory, we can't wait to see what this year's match brings. Here are the betting odds for the women (per BetOnline):

Bayley (+100)

Becky Lynch (+200)

Jade Cargill (+500)

Nia Jax (+800)

Raquel Rodriguez (+900)

Bianca Belair (+1000)

Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks (+1200)

Liv Morgan (+1400)

Asuka (+1600)

Shayna Baszler (+2500)

And there you have it! The betting odds for WWE Royal Rumble 2024, along with how to bet on both of the Royal Rumble events. Be sure to tune in for this iconic event on Saturday, and we wish you the best of luck that your bet pays off!