Israel Adesanya Vs Alex Pereira: Full UFC 281 Card Preview Of The Event In New York

UFC Vegas 64 was a great card with many amazing finishes, but it’s time for UFC to host another pay-per-view event. This time, it’s going to be UFC New York, or the popular UFC 281 PPV, headlined by the clash between the two amazing strikers – the reigning defending champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and Alex “Poatan” Pereira.

The two have already taken part in two kickboxing bouts, where Alex Pereira scored two victories, one via knockout and one via decision. Pereira is officially the only man who turned the lights out on tricky Nigerian. The UFC fight card this weekend will tell us who wins their third outing.

UFC 281 Fight Card Date And Time

The event will go down on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, in Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York. The UFC 281 time is 6 PM ET (10 PM CET) when the first fight between Carlos Ulberg and Nicolae Negumereanu is going to take place.

UFC Full Fight Card

Here is more info on the upcoming UFC fight card. Israel Adesanya Vs Alex Pereira’s fight card is stacked, there are two title bouts plus many potentially great toe-to-toe wars.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Middleweight Championship (185 pounds): Israel Adesanya (23-1-0) vs. Alex Pereira (6-1-0)

UFC Strawweight Championship (115 pounds): Carla Esparza (19-6-0) vs. Weili Zhang (22-3-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Dustin Poirier (28-7-0) vs. Michael Chandler (23-7-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Frankie Edgar (24-10-1) vs. Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Dan Hooker (21-12-0) vs. Claudio Puelles (12-2-0)

UFC 281 Prelims (8 PM ET, 2 AM CET, UFC on Fight Pass, ESPNews, ESPN+)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Renato Moicano (16-5-1) vs. Brad Riddell (10-3-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Dominick Reyes (12-3-0) vs. Ryan Spann (20-7-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Erin Blanchfield (9-1-0) vs. Molly McCann (13-4-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Andre Petroski (8-1-0) vs. Wellington Turman (8-5-0)

Early Prelims (6 PM ET, midnight CET, UFC on Fight Pass, ESPN+)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Ottman Azaitar (13-0-0) vs. Matt Frevola (9-3-1)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7-0) vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (11-4-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Mike Trizano (9-3-0) vs. Seung Woo Choi (10-5-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Julio Arce (18-5-0) vs. Montel Jackson (11-2-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Carlos Ulberg (6-1-0) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1-0)

What Makes UFC 281 So Interesting?

The main event of the evening is going to be a violent stand-up affair, which is a piece of cake for many diehard fans of this sport. Weili Zhang vs Carla Esparza will hardly go the distance, as a striker meets a wrestler (the same thing happens between Dan Hooker and Claudio Puelles). Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler is the fight between two pressure fighters, while Frankie Edgar steps inside the Octagon for his final time against Chris Gutierrez.

Don’t miss your chance to catch #UFC281 on the big screen 🤩 Tickets on sale NOW 🎥 https://t.co/UphnlcMhY2 pic.twitter.com/VZ2YCfzrjF — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2022

Prelims are also stacked with high-level names and prospects who tend to prove themselves. For example, Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann is the fight between the two greatest flyweight prospects. Ottman Azaitar vs Matt Frevola is a banger, while Brad Riddell will be looking to finish Renato Moicano in the bout that closes the prelims.

Also, every single fight in the preliminary card could end inside the distance, so please, sit and watch UFC 281 on your PC, TV, tablet, or laptop on Saturday at 6 PM ET, this event is going to be so fun!