Liam Smith v Hassan Mwakinyo Prediction: Super Welterweight Boxing Betting Odds and Picks

This weekend we have a quieter than normal boxing schedule with not much going on as the sport continues to recover from the excitement of Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. This weekend, the main event comes from Liverpool, England, where local boxing favourite Liam Smith takes on visitor Hassan Mwakinyo over 12 rounds.

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo preview

The Echo Arena in Smith’s home city provides the backdrop, and his usual army of supporters will turn out in full voice to cheer on their favourite. Does he have one last shot at the big time left in the tank? There can be no doubt that at 34 years old, “Beefy” is slowing down and approaching the end of his career, but he’s not over the hill just yet.

Team Smith knows a win and impressive performance on Saturday before a packed house and live TV audience has the potential to catapult the 5ft 9inch orthodox back amongst the big names of the super welterweight division. But to achieve that, Smith must beat his opponent from Tanzania, now based in Miami, Florida.

Who wins on Saturday in Liverpool’s big fight? Liam Smith or Hassan Mwakinyo? You can have your say on the outcome of the bout at one of the online sportsbooks mentioned on this website. But first, let’s hear what our boxing expert Frankie Monkhouse has to say on this one.

Smith v Mwakinyo betting odds and specials

Bookmakers have had their say on how they believe this fight will play out, and now it’s your turn. Caesars Sportsbook offers generous odds on the winner of Smith v Mwakinyo as well as some eye-catching specials.

Join Caesars Sportsbook today by clicking any link to the bookmaker featured on this page, then register a new account and add the code USBETFULL, which gives all new players up to $1250 in free bets, 1000 tier credits and 1000 reward credits.

Beefy is favourite with the bookies

Who is ready for our Smith v Mwakinyo expert picks?

Liam is the home fighter and the Smith v Mwakinyo pick. The odds offered in the fight winner market suggest the result is a foregone conclusion with a strong win for Beefy predicted, but fight fans already know nothing can be taken for granted.

Boxing is one of the most unpredictable yet exciting professional sports on the planet, so the big fights attract millions of TV viewers each week. Almost everyone inside the venue will back Smith on fight night, and he deserves that support, having mixed it with some of boxing’s elite, including Saul Alvarez.

The Englishman’s record ahead of this return to action reads 31 wins against three defeats and one draw, with 18 victories scored by stoppage and only one loss suffered inside the distance, stopped by Canelo in nine rounds. Smith has won his last two bouts, both by stoppage in the later rounds, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him score the hat trick.

Caesars Sportsbook offers Smith at odds of -1600 for the win, but those happy to follow our Smith v Mwakinyo predictions and back the late stoppage can have +137.5 with the same bookie. That bet has been taken from the round group market and covers Smith to win between rounds 7-12. That can be backed as a single or added to Smith v Mwakinyo parlay bets.

Our prediction: Smith to win in Rounds 7 – 12. Place the bet here at Caesars Sportsbook:

bet on boxing with caesars sportsbook >>

When betting on this fight, you will find Caesars Sportsbook to be the most generous with their Smith v Mwakinyo odds and promotions flooring the competition. The welcome bonus is particularly attractive as it gives new members a free bet that can be used on this fight or any of this week’s major sporting action. T&Cs are available on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

The Tornado’s in town

Hassan Mwakinyo is a professional fighter born in Tanga, Tanzania. Still, you’ll now find him training at the top gyms in Miami, where he has access to the best coaches and facilities as well as top-class sparring.

The Tornado arrives with a record detailing 20 wins against a pair of defeats with 14 KO victories, one points defeat and the other in round six early in his career. Hassan has claimed victory in each of his last 10, but they have come in Africa against uninspiring opposition.

Don’t get too carried away when reading Mwakinyo’s recent form, but if you do fancy the Smith v Mwakinyo upset odds, don’t allow the bookies to put you off. Mwakinyo is +700 with the draw +2200 – both quotes lifted from the Caesars Sportsbook app.