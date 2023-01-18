Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

The all British middleweight showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith takes place on Saturday live on DAZN.

This Saturday, U.K. boxing fans will be treated to an all-British showdown between two fighting families. Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2) will go up against Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (32-3-1). The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, and the current odds are close enough to where both men can argue about who will come out victorious.

Smith had a pretty productive 2022 (by the current boxing standards) as he stepped into the ring twice and scored back-to-back TKO victories. Smith has gone up against the who’s who in boxing but has always come up on the short end of the stick. This one is more of a friendly rivalry, but at 34, can he put together a game plan to defeat Eubank Jr?

Eubank Jr. only stepped into the ring once last year and scored a unanimous decision victory over Liam Williams (24-4-1). If you remember, Eubank Jr. was supposed to fight Conor Benn, but Benn tested positive for banned substances during fight week. Eubank Jr. has had a weird career up to now as he hasn’t faced the top names like Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo. Is this the year we see him in a significant fight?

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. LIAM SMITH BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Chris Eubank Jr. is the favorite at -250, and Liam Smith is the underdog at +220.

Chris Eubank Jr.: Decision +110; KO/TKO +250

Draw: +1600

Liam Smith: Decision +350; KO/TKO +700

EUBANK JR VS. SMITH FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, January 21

Saturday, January 21 Main card: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS EUBANK JR VS. SMITH?

U.S.: DAZN

DAZN UK: Sky Sports Box Office

EUBANK JR VS. SMITH FIGHT CARD

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith; middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki; cruiserweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo; British and Commonwealth titles

Joseph Parker vs. Jack Massey; heavyweight

Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Espindola; heavyweight

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmanj; heavyweight

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta; cruiserweight

