Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Strickland vs. Imavov Prediction: UFC Fight Night 217 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC Fight Night 217 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

MMA Predictions [auto_last_update format="Y" before=""]: betting picks for MMA Fights

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Weigh-In Results, Betting Odds & Live Stream

All You Need to Know About UFC Fight Night: Events, Predictions

Who Is WBC Light Flyweight Champion Kim Clavel?

Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Betting Odds

Published

4 hours ago

on

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

The all British middleweight showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith takes place on Saturday live on DAZN.

This Saturday, U.K. boxing fans will be treated to an all-British showdown between two fighting families. Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. (32-2) will go up against Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (32-3-1). The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, and the current odds are close enough to where both men can argue about who will come out victorious.

Smith had a pretty productive 2022 (by the current boxing standards) as he stepped into the ring twice and scored back-to-back TKO victories. Smith has gone up against the who’s who in boxing but has always come up on the short end of the stick. This one is more of a friendly rivalry, but at 34, can he put together a game plan to defeat Eubank Jr?

Prediction 1

Eubank Jr. by Decision

+110

Odds from

Prediction 2

Smith by Decision

+350

Odds from

Eubank Jr. only stepped into the ring once last year and scored a unanimous decision victory over Liam Williams (24-4-1). If you remember, Eubank Jr. was supposed to fight Conor Benn, but Benn tested positive for banned substances during fight week. Eubank Jr. has had a weird career up to now as he hasn’t faced the top names like Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo. Is this the year we see him in a significant fight?

All the info you need to include the latest betting odds can be found below.

Prediction 1

Eubank Jr. to Win

-250

Odds from

Prediction 2

Smith to Win

+220

Odds from

CHRIS EUBANK JR. VS. LIAM SMITH BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Chris Eubank Jr. is the favorite at -250, and Liam Smith is the underdog at +220.

Chris Eubank Jr.: Decision +110; KO/TKO +250

Draw: +1600

Liam Smith: Decision +350; KO/TKO +700

Prediction 1

Eubank Jr. by TKO/KO

+250

Odds from

Prediction 2

Smith by TKO/KO

+700

Odds from

EUBANK JR VS. SMITH FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, January 21  
  • Main card: 1 p.m. ET  / 10 a.m. PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET  / 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS EUBANK JR VS. SMITH?

  • U.S.: DAZN  
  • UK: Sky Sports Box Office  

EUBANK JR VS. SMITH FIGHT CARD

  • Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith; middleweight
  • Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki; cruiserweight
  • Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo; British and Commonwealth titles
  • Joseph Parker vs. Jack Massey; heavyweight
  • Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Espindola; heavyweight
  • Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmanj; heavyweight
  • Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta; cruiserweight

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

