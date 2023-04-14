Connect with us

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night Payouts: Holloway vs Allen

Worldwide

What Happens To Nice Guys? Zhang Zhilei and the Lane Brothers Waiting To See

USA

UFC Stream: Where To Watch Holloway Vs Allen Fight Night Event?

Worldwide

Creator Clash 2 On PPV Saturday, April 15

Announcements USA

UFC Weigh In Results: Holloway Vs Allen Main Event Official, One Fighter Misses

Worldwide

Ten Years Ago, Nonito Donaire Vs Guillermo Rigondeaux

New York Worldwide

Brian Ceballo Atop April 27 NYC Card

Worldwide

Nate Diaz Heavy Underdog Versus Jake Paul

Announcements USA

UFC On ESPN 44 Press Conference: Arnold Allen Believes Beating Max Holloway Will Earn Title Shot

Worldwide

Gervonta Davis: His Top 3 Knockouts

Worldwide

UFC Fight Night Payouts: Holloway vs Allen

Published

3 hours ago

on

UFC Fight Night Payouts: Holloway vs Allen

As we approach UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, let's dig into some pockets and see the UFC payouts for the fighters putting it on the line this weekend!

UFC fight pay has been a hot topic for awhile now; some are happy, some are steamed. Let's delve into how the UFC on ESPN 44 prize money looking. This event is headlined by former featherweight king, Max Holloway, as he takes on a surging Arnold Allen. Holloway is thought of as one of the best featherweight champions to ever live. From beating legends to derailing hype trains, Max has done it all. 

Opposite him is Arnold Allen, who has been criminally underrated for most of his time within the UFC. In the promotion, he's 10-0 and he's riding a twelve-fight winning streak. There's a lot going on at featherweight right now, and there's so many contenders. For the fans, it's a good problem to have. But, for the fighters, they need to really show up and show out as to keep their name in the title picture.

Obviously, Holloway has championship tenure and it goes without saying that he'll get a pretty big bag for payday. Moreover, the entire card is star-studded! Let's get into the numbers and see who's going to get a fancy dinner after the fight checks hit.

UFC fighter pay for Holloway vs Allen

As I mentioned earlier, Holloway has experience as a champion, so that in and of itself boosts his base pay to a pretty significant number. And, by significant, I mean a half-million base pay. It's reported that for Holloway's last bout, which was his third fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski, the Hawaiian pocketed $500,000 as his base pay and an additional $32,000 from sponsorships.

So, should Holloway get the job done this weekend, we should see the former champ leaving with something north of a million dollars for this weekend's time on the clock. Arnold Allen is certainly chasing the win and the financial bonus that comes along with victory. His last bout was against Calvin Kattar; the Brit had a great first round, but things ended rather anticlimactically as Calvin suffered a knee injury in the fight.

Regardless of how he won, the payout reflected a great performance. Arnold reportedly made around $260,000 for this win. That's his $150,00 base salary, $100,000 win bonus, and sponsorship money. Should he give Holloway his first non-title loss since 2013, Allen will walk away with a similar paycheck.

The rest of the card: UFC on ESPN 44 prize money

The co-main event is Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo(thank you, UFC); Barboza has been fighting for the UFC since I was born it feels like. Really, though, he's been with the promotion since 2010, which is super impressive. Per his last fight, it seems that the Brazilian's base pay is $100,000 dollars. It is worth noting that Barboza is a prolific post-fight bonus winner, so we could see him taking home more than this. We'll keep you posted on that front, though!

Billy Quarantillo has yet to really find that big payday that every fighter looks for. However, he shows up, shows out, and has won five of his seven bouts in the UFC. Billy's last UFC payout saw him earning $48,000 to show up and $48,000 to win, which he did. He'll probably looking at another payday like this, should he grab the dub this weekend.

After doing some research, this is the base pay that I've found for the main card fighters. This is all an estimation based off of recent UFC payouts(sponsors and post-fight bonuses excluded), but it should be enough to give a general idea of the UFC on ESPN 44 prize money!

  • Max Holloway – guaranteed $500,000
  • Arnold Allen – guaranteed $150,000
  • Edson Barboza – guaranteed $100,000
  • Billy Quarantillo – guaranteed $48,000
  • Dustin Jacoby – guaranteed $44,000
  • Azamat Murzakanov – guaranteed $24,000
  • Tanner Boser – $40,000
  • Ion Cutelaba – guaranteed $200,000
  • Pedro Munhoz – guaranteed $100,000
  • Chris Gutierrez – guaranteed $75,000
  • Clay Guida – guaranteed $70,000
  • Rafa Garcia – guaranteed $30,000

That's what I've found for this weekend's UFC payouts. Wins and post-fight bonuses will change the numbers, along with sponsorship money. We'll be here to give you all of the updates from this event!

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading