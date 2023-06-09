UFC 289 Odds: The Numbers Are Confident In Nunes Retaining Her Belt

The UFC 289 odds are in and we've got you covered for all the information you need on how the numbers see the main event paying out.

UFC 289 is just one more sleep away and the odds seem to be consistently in favor of the belt going back to Brazil. Amanda Nunes is one of the most dominant champions the UFC has ever seen, if not the most. That's before even mentioning that she's, without a doubt, the best fighter that women's MMA has offered the fans.

Though she lost to Juliana Peña in a shocking fight late in 2021, she bounced back, won the rematch, and is continuing her career. Slated to have the rubber match against Juliana for UFC 289, Peña fell out due to injury and Irene Aldana is stepping in and risking her two fight winning streak.

So, if you're looking to make some bets or you're just interested in what the numbers are looking like of the UFC 289 betting odds, we've got everything you're looking for down below. The moneyline, method of victory, and the round in which either fighter is favored to win.

UFC 289 Odds – Nunes vs Aldana: Moneyline

The moneyline will give the general answer to “who's going to win this one?”.

Amanda Nunes -320 Irene Aldana +265 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Amanda Nunes -350 Irene Aldana +260 BET WITH BETMGM Amanda Nunes -345 Irene Aldana +260 BET WITH BETRIVERS

As we can see, we've got Nunes as a favorite across the board. The pundits and the betters have come together and the numbers resemble their general assumption that ‘Lioness' will add another one to the win column.

UFC 289 Odds – Nunes vs Aldana: Method Of Victory

Now, here's the more exciting stuff! Who will win, but more specifically, how will they win? Again, there's no such thing as a safe bet in MMA, just look at the first Nunes vs Peña fight. However, there are safer numbers to abide by.

Nunes via KO/TKO +100 Nunes via Submission +500 Nunes via Decision +275 Aldana via KO/TKO +650 Aldana via Submission +1600 Aldana via Decision +650 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Nunes via KO/TKO +100 Nunes via Submission +500 Nunes via Decision +300 Aldana via KO/TKO +650 Aldana via Submission +1400 Aldana via Decision +700 BET WITH BETMGM Nunes via KO/TKO +140 Nunes via Submission +510 Nunes via Decision +300 Aldana via KO/TKO +600 Aldana via Submission +1500 Aldana via Decision +700 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Nunes winning by KO/TKO isn't a farfetched idea according to these numbers and her body of work. She's got semi trucks for hands and she knows how to find a chin very well.

On the other end of things, Aldana's best chance of victory, per the numbers, is to flex those boxing chops and put some leather on the champion. At around +600 for a KO/TKO win, it's not the most promising bet, but it's MMA and anything can happen. Plus, betting on underdogs makes it a bit more exciting.

UFC 289 Odds – Nunes vs Aldana: Round To Win

So, pretty standard stuff here; the longer the fight goes, the more likely we are to seeing the judges' scorecards. Nunes for a first round finish is around the +275 mark, meaning it's the most likely outcome seen on this chart.

Nunes Round 1 +275 Nunes Round 2 +450 Nunes Round 3 +800 Nunes Round 4 +1400 Nunes Round 5 +2200 Aldana Round 1 +1800 Aldana Round 2 +2200 Aldana Round 3 +2500 Aldana Round 4 +2800 Aldana Round 5 +3500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Nunes Round 1 +275 Nunes Round 2 +400 Nunes Round 3 +800 Nunes Round 4 +1400 Nunes Round 5 +2000 Aldana Round 1 +1600 Aldana Round 2 +2000 Aldana Round 3 +2500 Aldana Round 4 +2800 Aldana Round 5 +3300 BET WITH BETMGM Nunes Round 1 +350 Nunes Round 2 +500 Nunes Round 3 +800 Nunes Round 4 +1500 Nunes Round 5 +2200 Aldana Round 1 +1500 Aldana Round 2 +1800 Aldana Round 3 +2200 Aldana Round 4+3000 Aldana Round 5 +4000 BET WITH BETRIVERS

For Aldana to shock the world, the oddsmakers are thinking her best chance is in the first round via KO/TKO. The first round win is sitting around the =1800 area, which is not that convincing, but it's better than the +3300 odds for a fifth round stoppage from the challenger.

Nunes vs Aldana Odds – What They Tell Us

As one would imagine, Nunes is the heavy favorite here. Most people are gunning for her to make her 6th title defense in the bantamweight division, further solidifying herself as the women's GOAT. It's looking like a first round KO/TKO are what the betters are hoping for in order to make their money.

Irene Aldana is as game as they come, and the UFC wouldn't pick her to replace Juliana as fodder. Aldana has some great hands, and as we saw in her last fight, she can finish the fight from anywhere. While Nunes is still Nunes, which is one of the more indominable forces in MMA history, she doesn't have quite the momentum she had prior to facing Juliana in late 2021.

Yes, Amanda did get revenge and dominate the rematch, but is she still the same fierce warrior she once was? There is speculation that this may be her last fight, though a retirement would be more of a “nothing left to accomplish” thing as opposed to her having fired her last bullet.

Come whatever may, MMA is as volatile as sports get, but a fun fight for the UFC 289 main event is almost promised. We'll be covering the main card tomorrow night, giving round by round updates and broadcasting the results! Swing by tomorrow and stay updates over here with us.