Tszyu vs Mendoza Odds: Tszyu Remains a Huge Favorite

The Tszyu vs Mendoza odds are in and we're just a few hours away from this event. As Tyszu attempts to defend his WBO super welterweight world title for the first time, he'll have to mount a tall task, that being Brian Mendoza. As the stacked card of pugilists fill the Gold Coast Convention Centre, we'll be taking a look at the numbers for this headlining bout.

The Tszyu vs Mendoza odds are indicative of the belt staying right where it is. With hopes of becoming 24-0 and starting a title run, he'll need to hand Brian Mendoza his first loss since 2015. Let's jump into the numbers and see what the betting odds are telling us about this fight. This has been a great week for boxing exposure, let's see if it spills into this event.

Tszyu vs Mendoza Odds: Moneyline

The moneyline isn't telling of how close this fight really is. On paper, Tszyu is going to be one of the hardest guys to beat. However, Mendoza hit's really, really hard, is technical, and brings in some of those intangibles that you look for in a champion.

Tim Tszyu (-650) vs Brian Mendoza (+450)

Not that there are safe bets, but the numbers show that anybody who has confidence in the champion retaining aren't wishful thinkers. Regardless, we should expect a good, fun scrap for this title fight.

Tszyu vs Mendoza Odds: Round to Win

As the fight continues, the odds of a finish begin to favor the champion. For a round one finish favoring the champion, we're looking at +3500 odds; round two is +2500 round three is +2000… you can see the trend here.

For the challenger, the odds aren't likely or a stoppage at any point in the fight. But, hey, a puncher's chance, right? Mendzoa has heavy hands and has stopped most of his wins. You never know what's going to happen. The +10,000 odds for Mendoza to steal the belt in a first round KO/TKO are pretty out there, though. You don't see odds like this often.