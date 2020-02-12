Top 10 Benefits of Boxing for Youth

Many parents consider boxing to be a dangerous sport. For this reason, they may shy away from boxing as a recommended sport for their children. However, boxing offers many benefits for today’s youth and might be an ideal way for them to get fit while gaining additional life skills too.

Once you spark your children’s interest in boxing, you might find yourself following the latest boxing schedule to see all the important fights. Watching boxing can help your children improve their techniques. Here are ten more benefits of boxing for youth.

Fitness

Being fit is important for good health. Most children would prefer to play video games or scroll through social media, but it is important that they get to exercise as well. Boxing is a high cardio and strength sport. This means that a boxer not only gets fit like runners do, a boxer also builds muscle tone and definition.

Focus

Boxing is more than simply punching things. Boxing requires a specific technique to ensure maximum output power while also reducing injury. The techniques in boxing require boxers to engage in mental focus throughout the session. This mental focus training can be expanded into other aspects of a young boxer’s life, such as school or college.

Self-defense

Boxing is a martial art, so it teaches self-defense as well as self-control. The footwork and fitness also increase children’s speed, meaning they are able to get away from dangerous situations easily.

One of the best outcomes of youth boxing is that you can be sure your child is equipped to be that little bit safer with self-defense techniques.

Confidence

Boxing coaches are constantly pushing children to do better. Through positive affirmations and encouragement, children become more confident in their abilities.

The boxing club might arrange a boxing day where children participate in boxing matches for a prize. Attending this can show you how each win, or lesson from a loss, can help a child become more confident.

Goals

Boxing teaches children to set goals. In a coach’s determination to help your child reach their full potential, the coach might want your child to improve certain aspects within a certain amount of time. Your child learns to set goals and work towards achieving them. This can carry over to other aspects of life and is a worthwhile life skill.

Respect

If you pay attention to boxing news you might be aware that even the fiercest of boxing opponents hold one another in high respect. Boxing teaches children to respect themselves, while respecting peers and authority.

There are rules in the sport that also need to be upheld in order for competition to be successful, so boxing can teach respect for rules as well.

Social development

Boxing is a social sport. While children might compete against one another, they also train together. This means there is an opportunity for them to meet like-minded individuals and make friends. Along with teaching respect and confidence, it makes it easier for children to interact socially.

Discipline

Boxing teaches mental focus and physical strength but also challenges children to build their character. Boxing requires self-discipline to be performed accurately, and coaches often instill these ideals into young boxers.

Self-discipline is an important characteristic of a successful sportsperson. Self-discipline taught by boxing may even improve your child’s behavior.

Positivity

Children who struggle with self-control or anger issues can benefit greatly from boxing. Boxing classes are a controlled, positive outlet for stored up anger and energy and can teach your children to handle their emotions better.

Exercise also releases endorphins which can elevate your mood, leaving your child feeling positive every time.

Educational

Boxing can teach children self-care, problem-solving, counting, and proper nutrition. These are all important aspects to be successful in the ring.

These lessons are imparted differently than in school and might remain embedded in your child’s mind better. Since these lessons are taught with passion, your children may be inspired to lead by example, and teach other children as well.

Conclusion

Instilling a passion for fitness and love of sports can feel like a challenge, but this can be found through outlets such as boxing. Far from being something as simple as a fight club, boxing has many benefits in developing children holistically, and these benefits could extend to school and daily life. Active children are also more confident and happier and tend to perform better academically.

