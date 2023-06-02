Ryan Garcia vs Oscar De La Hoya, Continuing

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar De La Hoya, it’s on.

The junior welterweight contender recently went public with his frustration in the lack of loyalty displayed by his team in the aftermath of his April 22 knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Neither De La Hoya, co-founder and head of Golden Boy Promotions, nor company parner Bernard Hopkins were present at the post-fight press conference.

De La Hoya alleged to have received death threats throughout fight week, resulting in his private security team choosing to leave the site immediately after the main event.

Ryan Garcia Vs Oscar De La Hoya Raging; Ryan Still Feels Dissed

“After the fight, nobody was there for me. Like, my team just didn’t come to the press conference; they didn’t do nothing. … Somebody betrayed me in camp. They weren’t trying to look out for me after the fight. It was like, I was left with that. I had Tank’s team care about me more than my own team,” Garcia said in a viral video.

De La Hoya took exception to the comments made by his estranged—but still contractually bound—fighter.

Ryan Garcia Vs Oscar De La Hoya Feud Reaches Boiling Point

“Wtf @RyanGarcia it’s been almost two months and [you’re] still crying about the post presser,” De La Hoya tweeted on Thursday. “The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor” Lupe (Guadalupe Valencia). He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that.

“Also, you keep saying “tanks team offered more support for you” blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and most importantly…AL HAYMON DIDNT EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for “support”???”

The remark drew the ire of Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs), who made it clear that he has grown tired of the Hall of Famer’s antics.

“Okay buddy, you got it all figured out,” Garcia stated. “Tired of you disrespecting my whole career and you think [none] of it matters.

“Loyalty and common sense is lost in your head. Stop treating people that way and think they will just accept it.”

Not The First Rough Patch

Garcia signed a long-term contract extension with Golden Boy in 2019.

However, 9 months later, the then-21-yea Garcia requested his release from the company after he was proposed lesser fights in which he had no interest in participating.

“If they don’t think I’m the next world champ, if they don’t think I’m the next big fighter in the world, prove it – let me go,” Garcia told The Athletic. “Just free release right now and let me be. Why do you want to hold back somebody who’s not going to be shi*t?

“Don’t hold me back; release me. … If you don’t think I’m the real deal, because you’re insinuating that I’m not really the real deal and I’m not on that level yet, release me and I’ll prove it to you.”

Things Got Patched Up… Partially

They eventually patched things over, but the seal has suffered yet another rupture, so we get more Ryan Garcia Vs Oscar De La Hoya.

This time, the damage might be unrepairable. After all, Garcia has been taking matters into his own hands lately — for better or worse.

He went against De La Hoya’s advice in bypassing a January 27 tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta, insisting he was focused solely on Davis and that he was comfortable heading into the most significant bout of his career on the heels of a nine-month layoff.

De La Hoya had major qualms with the decision, but initially took the high road.

“Look, Tank Davis is gonna have a tune-up fight,” De La Hoya told FightHype. “His tools are going to be very sharp for when he faces Ryan Garcia in April. Ryan decided to bypass the tune-up and go straight to Tank.

Oscar Warned Ryan He Needed More Time To Prep For Tank

“I strongly feel it’s a big mistake, but [what] we all have to do is wish him the very best and [tell him to] stay in shape, stay in the gym, continue training, sparring, stay focused, and wait for that big day.”

The day came, but it went relatively quick. Garcia was floored twice, once in the second round with a straight left hand to the head, and again in the seventh round from a left hand to the ribcage that put him down for the count.

Garcia fired trainer Joe Goossen immediately after the loss.

He has since linked up with Derrick James, the 2022 Trainer of the Year.

James currently has unified welterweight titlist Errol Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), unbeaten lightweight contender Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) and former two-time unified heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) under his tutelage.

Meanwhile, De La Hoya remains on social media. The Ryan Garcia Vs Oscar De La Hoya feud likely gets worse before it truly gets better… or fractures completely.

The Hall of Fame former six-division titlist recently posted an image posing with WBA junior welterweight titlist Rolando Romero (15-1, 13KOs), who attended the May 27 Golden Boy show on DAZN featuring Alexis Rocha in Indio, California.

“With my man @rolliesss here supporting my next world champion @alexisrocha777,” said De La Hoya.

With a bout between Garcia and Romero potentially on the horizon towards the end of the year, the popular fighter had a problem with his promoter being friendly towards his rival.

“You know I’m about to fight this guy And you go act buddy buddy with him,” noted Garcia. “You don’t care about your fighters. Really tired of this fake act!! STOP THE CAP BE REAL FOR ONCE MAN.

“I can respect you more if you just told me the truth, you’re in it for the cash. No love lost.”

This Ryan Garcia Vs Oscar De La Hoya beef is fierce, and a lot of it is coming from the heart, so there’s both rawness and a depth to the issue.