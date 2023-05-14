Rolly Romero Fight Result: Rolly Beats Barroso By KO

Rolly Romero is a character in the sport, and he spurs buzz.

He did so Saturday in Vegas versus Ismael Barroso, inside the Cosmopolitan facility in Las Vegas.

The ending to the first 140 pound bout for Rolly came in round nine. Ref Tony Weeks, though, stood out conspicuously, and his actions will spur chatter for days.

The end: Barroso looked tired, but not in severe danger.

Romero (14-1 entering), age 27, whacked the 40 year old late sub with a bush-league knockdown in that round. Then Rolly followed up with flailing, he mostly missed four punches, and Tony Weeks “rescued” the Venezuelan.

People are calling it the worst stoppage they ever have seen.

Rolly said to Jim Grey after that he thought Barroso should have been allowed to fight on.



—They watched the ending, Rolly said the first punch really hurt him.

—Barroso called the stoppage ill advised. “We don’t understand.”

—Ref Weeks refused to face the cameras, as did a Nevada commissioner.

Barroso sent Rolly to the mat in the third, and no, Romero wasn’t making anyone crave a Gervonta rematch before or after that.



Rolly looked patient, but at times too patient. He said he wants a Ryan Garcia fight if Tank isn’t free.

Barthelemy Wins Support Tussle

Rances Barthelemy, age 37, came in off a stoppage loss to Gary A Russell. Foe Omar Juarez entered having won three straight.

The battlers went ten rounds, with Rance being the victor. He won a MD, but most watching thought he kinda coasted to the triumph.

Lots of boos were heard at the call by Jimmy Lennon.

Show Opener A Grade A Scrap

Batyr Akhmedov (331) and Chicagoan Kenneth Sims Jr (309) combined to land the most punches in a fight in this year, to this point.

Sims got the W, a majority decision, with one judge calling the superb 140 Lb match a draw.



The scrap started the Showtime slate before the Rolly Romero fight, and set a high bar.

I thought on Twitter it would be a draw.

I agree with Sims getting the hand raised.