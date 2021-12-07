Ring 8 Gala Sunday Spotlights Larry Holmes-Gerry Cooney Battle

Limited tickets available for this Sunday’s

Ring 8 Holiday Event & Awards Ceremony in NY

Celebrating 40th anniversary of the Larry Holmes-Gerry Cooney fight

NEW YORK (December 6, 2021) – Limited tickets are still available for this Sunday afternoon’s (12:30 p.m. ET – 5:30 p.m. ET) 34th Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony, highlighted by the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the epic Larry Holmes-Gerry Cooney world heavyweight title fight, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Tickets are $150.00 and include a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon. There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia. To purchase tix please contact Ring 8 President Bob Duffy at 516.313.2304 or depcomish@aol.com.

New York City guidelines mandates all attendees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend indoor events.

In addition to the 40th anniversary of Holmes vs. Cooney, Ring 8 Board member Tommy Gallagher will be paid special tribute for his countless accomplishments in boxing, and Bronx middleweight Steve Belloise (95-13-3, 59 KOs) will be formally inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF).

Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes (39-0) defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight World title belt against top contender “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney (25-0) on June 11, 1982, outdoors at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Holmes won by way of a 13th round technical knockout in one of boxing’s most hyped fights of the 20th Century.

Holmes and Cooney went on to become close, lifelong friends.

Holmes was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008, while Cooney went into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame, sponsored by Ring 8, in 2014.

HONOREES

J. Russell Peltz – Long and Meritorious Service Award

Teddy Atlas – Sam Kellerman Media Award

Renaldo Snipes – 911 Special Recognition Award

Danny Milano – Cutman of the Year Award

Ray Cuadrado – Ring 8 Amateur Official of the Year

Donna Acunto DeAngelo – Ring 8 Humanitarian Award

Sandy Reddock – Ring Announcer of the Decade

Pasqual (Pat) Laudicina – Ring 8 Member of the Year

Joe Quiambo – Ring 8 Special achievement Award

Donations of any denomination are welcome for those unable to attend the event.