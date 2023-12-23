News Worldwide

Otto Wallin Trainer Stopped the Fight

Dmitry Bivol Blasts Lyndon Arthur In Shutout Win

Day of Wrecking: Daniel Dubois Shuts Up, Shuts Down Miller

Day Of Reckoning Undercard: Four For Four KO Wins

Nope, Boxing Scene Is NOT Shutting Down

Dubois vs. Miller: The Fight Fans Hate To Love

Anthony Joshua, Two Days Away From Night: I Want To Hurt My Opponent

Boxing's Silence On Domestic Violence Must Stop

Fight Results: Morell Sends Showtime Boxing Out With A Bang

Undercard Results: Akhmadaliev Wins, O'Quinn Scores Shocking KO

Otto Wallin Trainer Stopped the Fight

Otto Wallin didn’t come out for round five in his Saturday fight versus Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

He did so on the advice of his trainer, said Jolene Mizzone, head of Fighters First Management, hours after the main event finished.

“Joey (Gamache) stopped the fight, didn’t think he should take any more punishment,” she said.

Wallin did OK the first three rounds, to my eye.

The fourth round was a game changer for the Swede, though, who dropped to 26-2.

But it didn’t look from outside looking in that he was getting battered to that degree.

Gamache saw better, and knows better.

AJ Beat Wallin

AJ piled up punishment on Otto in the fourth

”He is at the hospital now getting X-rays on his cheek and nose just to be sure nothing is broken,” Mizzone said.

Wallin, 33 years old, lost to Tyson Fury and now AJ.

The New York resident lives to fight another day, as a smart/kind trainer/friend removes him from the fray rather than suffering continued trauma.

