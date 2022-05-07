Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Announces Ten Inductees for 2021 and 2022

Ten boxing greats will be added to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame as the Class of 2021 and 2022, announced Friday in Las Vegas as part of Cinco de Mayo weekend fight activities.

They join the honorees for 2020 in a blockbuster installation ceremony for all three classes together during the weekend of August 26 and 27. Details of the induction weekend are posted at NVBHOF.com. Tickets are currently on sale for the event.

The star-studded list of honorees was revealed Friday night by Nevada HOF representatives in front of an enthusiastic crowd, including previous and aspiring future inductees at RedTail inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Although the names were closely guarded before the announcement, several new inductees were present, including Hasim Rahman, DeMarcus Corley, Kevin Kelley, Jessie Vargas, and Layla McCarter.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2021 includes:

The Class of 2021 is select and spectacular. Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), a defensive genius who won 15 major world championships in five weight divisions after winning an Olympic bronze medal in 2004; and Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs), the 1988 U.S. Olympic silver medalist at junior middleweight who held titles in four weight divisions. Both are considered among the pound-for-pound greatest boxers in history. Both are residents of Las Vegas and were the only two chosen last year.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes:

Kennedy McKinney (36-6-1, 19 KOs) of Las Vegas, 1996 U.S. Olympic bantamweight gold medalist who went on to win the IBF and WBO super bantamweight titles as a pro;

Vince Phillips (48-12-12, 34 KOs) of Las Vegas, whose wins included a victory over Kostya Tszyu to win the IBF world super lightweight title;

Iran Barkley (43-19, 27 KOs) of Bronx, New York. A three-division world champion at middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight, sometimes referred to as “The 5th King,” with two notable victories over Thomas Hearns;

“Merciless” Ray Mercer (36-7-1, 26 KOs), 1988 U.S. Olympic heavyweight gold medalist and WBO World Heavyweight champion, 1991-92;

Israel “Magnifico” Vasquez of Mexico (44-5, 32 KOs), three-time world super bantamweight champion known for his wars with Rafael Vasquez;

Mia St. John “The Knockout” (49-14-2, 19 KOs), pioneering women’s professional boxer, five-time world champion, and first-generation Mexican-American.

Michael “Second To” Nunn (58-4, 38 KOs), two-division champion at middleweight and super middleweight;

Hector “Macho” Camacho of Puerto Rico (79-6, 38 KOs), the flashy three-division world champion at super featherweight, lightweight, and junior welterweight, with notable victories over Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard;

Bob Foster, “The Deputy Sheriff” of Albuquerque (58-8-1, 46 KOs), was among the greatest light heavyweight champions to lace up gloves, who fought Muhammad Ali at heavyweight.

Two non-participant inductees join the Class of 2022; Gary Shaw, promoter; and Jerry Ezenburg, boxing writer and author of 13 books on the sport.

They join the Class of 2020, which was announced on March 10, 2020 – just two days before the country and most of the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing both the 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies to be postponed. The Class includes:

The 2020 Induction Class includes:

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas (26-5, 22 KO’s)

Clarence “Bones” Adams (44-7-4, 20 KOs)

Andre “SOG” Ward (32-0, 16 KOs)

James “Lights Out” Toney (77-10-3, 47 KOs)

Miguel Cotto (41-6, 33 KOs)

Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson (44-5-1, 28 KOs)

Julian “The Hawk” Jackson (55-6, 49 KOs)

Azumah “The Professor” Nelson (39-6-2, 28 KOs)

Danny “Little Red” Lopez (42-6, 39 KOs)

Jose Luis Castillo (66-13-1, 57 KOs)

Resorts World Las Vegas will host this year's NVBHOF induction ceremony weekend, August 26 and 27. Details of the Induction Weekend are posted at NVBHOF.com. Tickets go on sale today.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is an IRS 501 (c)3 charity, and all donations are tax-deductible. The Hall's charitable contributions since its formation have helped many Nevada-based boxing-related charities and organizations. Its focus remains on building a museum to honor the sport of boxing and developing programs in the community to help at-risk youth and anyone with medical conditions who can benefit from the positive attributes of boxing. Donations are welcome.