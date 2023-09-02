Worldwide

Published

11 mins ago

on

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr 2 Round by Round

Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 round by round coverage is here for those unable to be present or watch a live stream.

Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) seeks to repeat and Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KOs) looks to learn from past mistakes in their main event which unfolds on a Boxxer card in Manchester, England Saturday evening.

Smith, age 35, is portrayed as the favorite in reputable betting parlors.

Smith is the favorite, at -165, at BetRivers, with the 33 year Eubank offered at +152 at FanDuel.

NOW! Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 round by round

Many folks reading the Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 round by round piece come in pondering a wager have been looking at Eubank and wondering how his head is.

He got dropped twice in the fourth and the ref didn’t let him try for three. He was looking ok before that, his mobility, hand speed and fluidity looked like a winning combo.

Can Eubank stay composed, relaxed, and not overly worry if his chin is going to cooperate?

Hey, sometimes guys get “chinny” overnight—did Smith’s fourth round attack permanently re-wire Eubanks’ chin?

Will the presence of Brian McIntyre provide a boost to the Brit, being that Bomac is associated with the top pugilist on the planet, pound for pound?

All this pings in the head as we count down to Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 round by round.

All that was in my mind as I counted down to the scrap.

It screened for me on ESPN+, while Gayle Falkenthal handled the whole-card recap.

Here we go, here’s how the Liam Smith Vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 Round by Round went:

ROUND 1

ROUND 2

ROUND 3

ROUND 4

ROUND 5

ROUND 6

ROUND 7

ROUND 8

ROUND 9

