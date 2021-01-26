Kendrick Ball Meets Bryan Vera in New Hampshire on April 17 Double-Header

QUINCY, Mass. (January 26, 2021) – Granite Chin Promotions will kick-off 2021 with a day-night doubleheader April 17, highlighted by a vacant World Boxing Council USNBC (U.S.) Silver super middleweight title fight between former New England middleweight champion Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (pictured above) and veteran Texas fighter Bryan Vera, at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

“Undoubtedly, over the last two years, Granite Chin has been rapidly outgrowing its ‘local club promoter’ shell,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti said. “The key to that has been the willingness to work with other promoters openly and in good faith. This bout (Ball vs. Vera) is a testament to that. We are putting a young CES prospect in with one of our veterans in a dangerous crossroads fight for both guys. This is one of the many events like this to come in 2021. Granite Chin is no longer just a hobby of mine. The best is yet to come.”

Ball (15-1-2, 11 KOs) faces the stiffest test of his pro career in the 8-round main event versus Vera. Ball is riding a 6-fight win streak, his most recent last August at New England Sports Center. The 28-year-old Ball represents the fighting city of Worcester, Massachusetts. The 6′ 2″ Ball will have a 3-inch height advantage in the ring.

Fighting out of Austin, Texas, Vera has rejuvenated his career by winning his last two fights, both at New England Sports Center. his last this past November. Vera burst upon the boxing scene years ago in the first season of The Contender, Reality Television series. He went on to defeat a trio of world champions – Andy Lee, Sergio Mora (twice) and Serhiy Dzinziruk – and five regional titles including the NABO middleweight crown.

Ball vs. Vera, the 8-round main event on the evening’s portion of the doubleheader, will be co-promoted by Ball’s promoter, Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES).

“I compliment both camps for taking this fight,” CES founder and president Jimmy Burchfield said. “Chris and Bryan for taking a fight against a young gun, ‘Peppa’ for accepting a fight against a much more experienced fighter. I want to thank Chris and Vera. This is a real fight and they’re fighting for a legitimate title, not an alphabet type. The WBC USNBC Silver belt is the same one our CES fighter, Jamaine Ortiz, won on the Tyson, Jones PPV card. This title starts the process to getting the winner rated by the WBC. I want to thank the WBC for approving this fight for the title.

“‘Peppa’ has waited his turn. He’s been waiting for this type of opportunity. This is a real main event match-up. I’ve seen the set-up and Chris has done a heckuva job following the COVID-19 pandemic protocols.”.

More details about the April 17th day-night doubleheader (2 separate admissions), including ticket prices and how to purchase, will be announced when finalized.