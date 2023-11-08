Jake Paul Foe Announced: Who Is Andre August?

Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) will return to the ring Dec. 15, and his foe announcement surprised many, being that professional boxer Andre August is not known like other Paul foes.

August holds a 10-1-1 5 KO mark.

On Friday, December 15 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. Paul faces August, in an eight-round cruiserweight fight, and that will headline MVP’s “Most Valuable Prospects IV,” presented by Celsius Essential Energy Drink.

August has the most experience and KOs of any opponent Paul has faced in his career, it is noted in a promotional release.

Here's more from the release:

Despite shattering records by selling more pay-per-views in his first eight fights than any other boxer ever, Paul vs. August will be offered as part of the DAZN subscription package to ensure it is affordable and accessible to fans worldwide as August is introduced to the masses.

Digital sports, entertainment, and gaming company DraftKings will serve as the event’s Official Sports Betting Partner. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, November 9 at 1:00pm ET on Ticketmaster.com.

December’s return to the ring promises to showcase Paul’s best effort and his toughest challenge yet as a hungry fighter ready to do whatever it takes to become a world champion.

Facing his first loss at the hands of Tommy Fury in February by a contentious split decision, Paul found himself back on top in August, defeating Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

In just three years since turning pro, Jake Paul has collected multiple accolades, including ESPNRingside’s 2021 Knockout of The Year, Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year, and ESPNRingside’s 2022 Viral Moment of the Year.

Paul also earned distinction on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s August 2023 issue, “The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports,” for his success in the ring, his groundbreaking work to revolutionize pay equality in boxing, and his support of female fighters and boxing prospects through Most Valuable Promotions alongside co-founder Nakisa Bidarian.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,” said Jake Paul. “So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”

And this August?

The release introduces him thusly: Hailing from the streets of Beaumont, Texas, Andre August has emerged from the trenches to one of the biggest stages in boxing. Growing up, August found himself drawn into street fighting due to his involvement with gang activity following the passing of his mother during his sophomore year of high school. Fueled by an unyielding fire and a growing passion to do more, he made a defining choice to pursue boxing.

He faced insurmountable odds, yet his unrelenting determination and skill propelled him through the amateur ranks. August established himself as a self-made fighter, motivated to prove himself and make a lasting impact on the world of professional boxing.

At 10-1-1 with five KOs, August has proven his tenacity and power in the ring. Coming off a unanimous decision victory over the undefeated 7-0 Brandon Martin and currently riding a five-fight winning streak, August will provide Jake Paul his toughest test in the ring to date.

“I don't talk very much. I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger,” said Andre August. “When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

The Texan is 35 years old, so that tracks, Jake Paul is smart like that, he does like to fight middle aged fighters.

He debuted in 2013, fought regularly, then fell off after 2019. August returned to the sport in 2023 after almost four years away. He defeated 7-0 Brandon Martin in St Louis. Here is video.

His last four wins have come via decision, for the record.

Also on the card: MVP’s Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” v. Franchón Crews-Dezurn for the WBC super middleweight title. MVP has committed more heavily to women's boxing than any promoter in the US, it can be argued.

“I am the truth, and I’m going to show the world on Friday, December 15th that I’m the best,” said Shadasia Green. “Franchón – I’m better than you. All you are is a singer with a bad wig, so just show up and shut up.”

“I’m on a mission to continue to prove why I’m one of the greatest,” said Franchón Crews-Dezurn. “On Friday, December 15th, I’m going to put in the work, and I’m going to show you why I’m The Heavy Hitting Diva. You can snatch my wig off. I'm still that girl.”

“Jake’s global star power has already made him one of the biggest names in boxing. He’s sold more pay-per-views over his first eight fights than any other boxer ever and he’s one of the few names in the game advocating for women and prospects in the sport,” said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian.

“And now he’s once again doing what very few of the best and biggest boxers in the world have done in their 9th professional fight – fighting someone with a better record and more experience. Pound-for-pound, the great Terence Crawford fought a 9-14 opponent in his 9th fight, Canelo Alvarez fought a 0-1 opponent, and Gervonta Davis fought an opponent that had 31 losses! But Terence, Canelo and Gervonta didn’t have the world watching.

“Jake Paul does, and he’s once again putting it all on the line taking on a 10-1 opponent. Thank you to DAZN for working with us to make this event accessible to fans around the world. Paul vs. August and Green vs. Crews-Dezurn are going to make for an unforgettable fight night for fans.”

Joe Markowski On Jake Paul

“Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in boxing and we are delighted to be broadcasting his fight on Friday, December 15th,” said Joe Markowski, CEO of DAZN North America.

“Jake has always stated he wants to be a World Champion and this is another step towards that dream. The world will be watching. Live and exclusive, only on DAZN.”

“On behalf of the entire team at Caribe Royale we’re excited to be hosting this event,” said Amaury Piedra, Managing Director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions. “Jake Paul has made this his second home with the Most Valuable Prospect Series and we were proud when he and Nakisa decided to have us host this event in the great city of Orlando!

“As the only 4- diamond, all suite convention hotel in Florida, we strive to bring the best events to the Central Florida area for not only our out of town guests but local residents alike. December 15th will be a memorable, action packed night and we expect a sold out night at Caribe Royale!”

Jake Paul vs. August on Friday, December 15 will headline MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects IV, featuring top up-and-coming boxing talent, with additional bouts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Most Valuable Promotions will also continue to showcase its premiere talent throughout 2024 to global audiences on DAZN with multiple events set to return to the Caribe Royale Orlando.

MVP’s undisputed featherweight champion and seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) most recently defeated WBO challenger Danila Ramos in a historic 12-round, three-minute rounds unified featherweight title bout, equal to men’s championship fights, on October 27 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Directly preceding the fight was MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects III.