Fight Recap: Jake Paul Outlasts Nate Diaz

International celebrity and aspiring combat sports competitor Jake “The Problem Child” Paul of Cleveland (7-1, 4 KOs) sought redemption on Saturday in Dallas since his split decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Hungry to prove himself, Paul returned to the formula that's worked for him to date, taking on MMA legend Nate Diaz in his first professional prizefight at the American Airlines Center.

The sold-out crowd was squarely behind the pride of central California's 209 in Stockton, hoping to see a mixed martial artist beat the polarizing Paul. Not this time. Paul heard the final bell, going the ten-round distance to win the decision over Diaz. Scores were 98-91 twice and 97-92.

En route to the win, Paul scored a knockdown with a right hook to the temple of Diaz in the fifth round. To his credit, Diaz survived the round and drew on the stamina and toughness he's shown winning 22 fights as an MMA pro, including a stunning victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196, McGregor's first defeat in the UFC.

Never Say Die Diaz

Paul promised to come out quickly, and he was true to his word, firing off right hooks and uppercuts. Diaz barely responded in the first few rounds. By the fourth, the plodding Diaz started returning fire as Paul's offense slowed down from the effort. But his punches had little steam on them.

Paul predicted he would end the fight in the fifth round. At the halfway point, Paul dropped Diaz with a fade-away left hook to the temple. Paul sticks his tongue out as referee Mark Ca-loy administers the count. Paul poured on the power shots but couldn't make the knockdown stick.

The second half of the fight was more about the never say die Diaz continuing to stand up to anything Paul had for him. It's why Diaz pressed to make the fight ten rounds instead of eight. His gas tank is impressive, even when Diaz seems to be wandering in the wilderness in the ring. Paul continued to land his signature right hook, uppercuts, and body shots, but Diaz took them all. He returned enough fire to keep the fans happy.

“My motor was running hot. I was looking for the kill, but at the end of the day, he withstood some big punches,” said Paul at the post-fight news conference. “We were talking to each other the whole fight. When you're in there with another dog, you can sense it. It makes it more fun.”

Paul: ‘I won every round'

“He's real tough. That's what he's known for. Tough doesn't work in this sport,” said Paul after the fight. “I knocked him down, won basically every round.” Paul praised Diaz as a warrior.

“I'm happy with this win. I never expected to be here. You can accomplish anything with hard work and dedication. I promise you can do it. Self-belief is the number one tool. Believe in yourself when everyone else is doubting you.”

Diaz said, “I wish I could have done better, better things. It's all good. I think I can beat him in boxing still. I'll fight anybody, I don't give a fuck.”

Destination: The Octagon

Paul said he'd stay true to his word with a rematch on Diaz's turf. “I want to run it back in MMA. I want $10 million, PFL, that's the offer. Make it fair. I won one. Now let's do it in your territory,” said Paul.

Diaz replied, “I had a single leg in the first and a choke in the ninth, I already own that!” He said he'd entertain a rematch in either combat sport. “I do either MMA or boxing. I'm down with that. I'm glad I had a worthy opponent. He did a big thing, and he's doing a great job.” At the post-fight news conference, Diaz said he could be ready in three or four months since he suffered no cuts or significant injuries.

Paul is also interested in avenging his loss to Tommy Fury in a rematch. “I'm ready for that.”

Paul's older brother Logan Paul participated in the WWE Summerslam, then quickly flew from Detroit to Dallas to be ringside for his brother's victory. “He's taking over combat sports! It's a surreal moment.

“I'm getting a little emotional. I know this about my brother, he's the toughest person I know. Everyone doubts him, and he always proves them wrong.”

Amanda Serrano Beats Heather Hardy In Rematch

After defeating Heather Hardy in 2019 to win her first featherweight title, Amanda Serrano promised Hardy she would give her a rematch. Serrano of Puerto Rico (45-2-1, 30 KOs) successfully defended her unified featherweight titles against Hardy of Brooklyn (24-3, 4 KOs) easily, coming at Hardy nonstop for ten hard rounds to win a unanimous decision. Scores were 100-90 X 2 and 99-91.

From the opening bell, Hardy was under attack. Serrano went to the body of the 41-year-old Hardy and never let up. Hardy is a determined opponent and refused to yield, but she ate a lot of hooks and hard shots along the way.

Hardy Holds Her Head High

As the fight carried on with Serrano in complete control, Hardy's refusal to yield won the admiration and respect of the fans at the American Airline Center, who began cheering Hardy on and willing her to finish on her feet.

“Heather is tough as hell and can take a punch. People thought she was burned out. She came in shape, she's a vintage warrior,” said Serrano of her opponent, who is also a close friend.

Hardy suffered a severe cut on her hairline in the ninth round from a headbutt. If Hardy had wanted to stop the fight, no one would have criticized her. But she wouldn't have it, telling referee Laurence Cole to let her continue. In the tenth round, her final round in the ring, Hardy let it all go, and Serrano met her effort. Cole gave the women a lot of rope to fight on and they kept swinging to the final bell, embracing at the end.

“She's as tough as they come, she never gives up,” said Serrano. “Heather is as tough as they come. She gets kicked in the face and still wants to fight.”

Promise Kept and Opportunity to Say Thank You

Serrano was happier about giving Hardy the opportunity to earn a six-figure paycheck as she ends her career. Through tears, Serrano said, “For so long, we struggled in this game. I get emotional because people don't realize we were paid nothing. That's why I wanted to give back to Heather. She was there when nobody cared about us.”

“I still feel very grateful. I'm probably going to cry,” said Hardy. “I gave everything I had today. I gave everything for three months. I have no excuses. I gave everything.”

Serrano urged all female boxers to work together, “not degrade each other.” She also resisted responding to a call out by the unified super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner, who was part of the broadcast team.

“I'm enjoying what we've done today in this ring. I want to enjoy this moment. But we gave our all in this ring, blood, sweat, and tears. We're fricking warriors,” declared Serrano.

Ashton Sylve Slays William Silva

Impressive young lightweight Ashton “H2O” Sylve of Long Beach (10-0, 9 KOs) is just 19 years old, but after starting his professional boxing career in Mexico at age 16, he already carries himself like a veteran. In his second fight for promoter Jake Paul, Sylve cut like a hot knife through butter against seasoned veteran William Silva of Brazil (30-5, 18 KOs).

Sylve deployed a nonstop series of body punches, capped off with a vicious body shot knockout at 2:59 of round four to win by knockout in impressive fashion. Silva dropped to the canvas in pain and didn't even try to beat the count. Silva has fought talents like Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr., but Sylve put more of a hurt on him than they did.

Sylve admitted Silva touched him up at the beginning of the fight but felt he had a good performance overall. “I was saying the left hook to the body was going to be it,” before the fight, said Sylve, who wants to fight at least once more in 2023.

Sylve landed 84 of 241 punches (36%) against 42 of 148 for Silva (28%). Sylve is a talent to watch and a possible Prospect of the Year soon.

Shadasia Green Wins, Doesn't Stop Olivia Curry

Super middleweight Shadasia “Shay” Green of New Jersey (13-0, 12 KOs) got more than she bargained for from Olivia Curry of Chicago (7-2, 2 KOs). Curry forced Green to go the ten-round distance for the first time to get her decision victory. Scores were 100-89, 100-90, and 99-91.

Curry came out confidently from the opening bell and did her best to hang with Green. But Green possesses far too much punching power to be concerned about Curry. On a half dozen occasions, Green wobbled Curry, but she didn't yield and got her legs back under her every time.

Six rounds into the ten-round fight, trainer Ann Wolfe told Green to go to the body more instead of headhunting with hooks and uppercuts. It might have made a difference if Green used this approach earlier in the fight, but she was never seriously threatened by Curry.

“I had her hurt a couple times. She was on her game. She made me go ten rounds, I needed that,” said Green after the fight.

Green landed 179 punches to 99 for Curry. She landed 46% of all punches thrown, and 54% of her power punches – just a little short of Terence Crawford against Errol Spence Jr.

Green is the mandatory challenger for undisputed, unified super middleweight champion of Savananah Marshall of Great Britain. Green will need to tighten her defense and put a solid game plan together to beat the tough and determined Marshall. It's a fight we can't wait to see.

Chris Avila Gets the Better of Jeremy Stephens

Chris Avila of Stockton (3-2) scored a victory for #TeamDiaz, dominating Jeremy Stephens of Chula Vista, California (0-2) in their eight-round bout. Scores were 60-54 and 59-55 twice for Avila. Stephens is a 50-fight MMA veteran; Avila had a seven-year break between his first and second professional boxing matches.

Avila won via the superior work rate, staying busy as Stephens gassed out. Avila landed 141 of 377 punches (37%), against 81 of 267 punches for Stephens (30%).

Sanchez Defeats Beltran

Former WBC Continental Americas welterweight champion Alan Sanchez of Guadalajara (22-5-1, 10 KOs) got the better of Angel Beltran Villa of Mexicali (17-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight fight. A nasty accidental headbutt between Sanchez and Beltran at the end of the second round caused some left eye damage to Beltran, but he fought through it. It was good thing he was wearing red trunks.

Preliminary Results Before the Bell

Middleweight Kevin Newman II of Las Vegas (14-3-1, 9 KOs) gave Quilisto Madera of Stockton, California (14-3, 9 KOs) all the action he could handle in their eight-round fight. Newman was on the front foot most of the night, but Madera took it and dished out some offense of his own. Madera was hampered by damage to the left eye, swelling badly after round three.

The pair kept up the work rate to the final bell, giving the Dallas fans a fun fight. The cards were a formality, all Newman with scores of 80-71 and 79-72 X 2. One point was taken from Madera for low blows. Newman is trained by Hall of Fame great Roy Jones Jr.

MMA fighters Noel Cavazos of Ventura, California (2-2) and Jose Aguayo of San Ramon, California (1-1) showed more heart than craft in a four-round welterweight dogfight. It made for a fun fight to watch, with Aguayo getting the majority decision win. Scores: 39-37 X 2 and 38-38

Luciano Ramos of Buenos Aires, Argentina (2-3, 2 KOs) ruined the boxing debut of Cee Jay Hamilton of Georgia (0-1). Ramos all but shut out the 36-year-old martial artist on the scorecards in their four-round bout with scores of 40-36 X 2 and 39-27.