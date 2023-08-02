NYF Prospect Watch Update: Elijah Pierce Fights Friday

Elijah Pierce (17-2, 14 KOs) will be headlining OTX’s (Overtime Boxing) Friday Night Fights series live from the OTE Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The super bantamweight Pierce is kicking off the first of a four-fight series starting August 4th and following each Friday after that for the rest of the month. The series will air on DAZN and is sponsored by C4 Energy.

Just seven months ago, Pierce sat down with NYFights and called out fighters in the super-bantamweight division in hopes of landing a fight that could elevate his rankings.

Since that interview, Pierce has won his last two contests, including a unanimous decision win over former world title challenger Tramaine Williams.

Since that interview, Pierce went from being a virtually unknown fighter who hadn't broken any of the sanctioning bodies' top 25 super-bantamweight rankings to being ranked 14 by the WBC, 15 by the WBA, and headlining a card on DAZN.

Elijah Pierce Update

NYFights reached out to the 26-year-old Oklahoma native ahead of his television debut and gathered insight on how much his life and career have changed since we last spoke to the Atlanta-based fighter.

“I’m blessed. We have been putting in the work. One by one, I'm taking them down. Whoever they put in front of me, I'm taking them out,” said Pierce to NYFights.

About his last fight against Tramaine Williams, Pierce said, “It's just crazy how life works and how God orchestrates things. Because we were in camp together for JoJo Diaz years ago to help Jojo get ready for Tevin Farmer, I had this feeling that I would end up fighting one day.

“I never thought it would happen. I think at the end of the day, he (Williams) underestimated me. He thought I was still the same Elijah Pierce from 2019.”

Along with his father and coach, Andy Pierce, things are moving fast for the Oklahoma native. However, he attests that it's part of him growing into the fighter he always knew he was destined to be. “So, we learn from experience- over the time, we've continued to grow together,” said Pierce about learning how the boxing business operates.

So, what can fans expect to see from Pierce this Friday night on DAZN?

Elijah Pierce Promises A More Seasoned Version Of Self

“I’ve become very seasoned. I can see the difference from my older fights. My boxing IQ is miles ahead of what it used to be. I'm looking forward to finally showcasing on live TV, and people finally getting to see live and direct what the wolf is all about,” said Elijah Pierce.

Elijah’s opponent is Mike Plania (28-2, 15 KOs) from the Philippines. Plania is a good fighter who has fought tough opposition, including an upset win over Joshua Greer Jr. and a unanimous decision loss to Ra’esse Aleem. However, Pierce is unphazed by the Filipino native.

“He's tough, but I'm looking forward to it. This is the moment that I've been praying and asking for. I've always wanted to fight on TV and on a major platform. And it’s more special because it’s my first time on TV, and I'm the main event, this is my show, and I'm the main attraction. After this fight, I will solidify who I am and my name,” said Pierce.

Pierce's fight name is “The Wolf,” he has an insatiable appetite for hunting down fighters.

For his next prey, Peirce has his eyes set on Ra’eese Aleem, Sam Goodman, or former world champion Joel Casimero. “I’m going to get him (Plania) out of there, and then I want to fight a top-five fighter. My goal is to fight for a world title by the end of this year or early next year,” concluded Pierce.