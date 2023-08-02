UFC on ESPN 50 Press Conference: Sandhagen Grateful for Font

Ahead of the action this weekend, we've got the UFC on ESPN 50 press conference/media day. Here, the fighters were given hot mics and they answered the media's questions regarding the fight and the variables surrounding it. In recent UFC news, we all got bummed out to hear that Umar Nurmagomedov had to pull out of his bout against Cory Sandhagen due to a shoulder injury.

It's very unfortunate because this was the big break that Umar deserved, but that's the fight game. Thankfully, Rob Font stepped up and is saving this card's main event. So, at this UFC press conference, we got to hear from both Font and Sandhagen about the short-notice nature of the main event and the fight itself. Here, we'll give you all that you need to know about the Sandhagen vs Font press conference.

Sandhagen vs Font Peess Conference: Expect a War

Both halves of the main event seem to be pretty excited for this matchup. While it's upsetting that Umar Nurmagomedov isn't getting his shot at a big name, many people thought that it was a very unnecessary and odd risk for Sandhagen to take in the first place. But, with how Font dealt with Adrain Yanez, he deserves this shot. It's Corey Sandhagen vs Rob Font and the UFC news after this fight will be telling of a potential number one contender.

At the Sandhagen vs Font press conference, when discussing Rob Font taking this fight and missing the opportunity to fight in his native, Boston, Rob had this to say:

“Obviously, we love fighting on Boston; it's convenient, it's easy. But, I've never been to Nashville. [I've] got another main event; it's a big opportunity, there's a lot of upside to this fight so I'm not complaining.”

Shortly thereafter at this UFC press conference, Font was asked to delve into how he feels about Cory Sandhagen and how this match was bound to happen sooner or later:

“Oh man, [Sandhagen's] been killing it. Obviously, he's fought all of the best out there. There's going to be ups and downs when you're fighting the best guys, we're kind of similar in that aspect. He's technical, he's smooth, he's entertaining — the UFC knows what they're doing. Putting me and Cory in there is going to be fight of the night for sure.”

UFC on ESPN 50 Press Conference: Sandhagen Prefers Sterling Next

Cory Sandhagen is grateful for Rob Font stepping in to take Umar Nurmagomedov's place. Not only is this still a very exciting fight, but it's one that the fans have been wanting to see for some time. Font and the ‘Sandman' are both dynamic strikers that have never been knocked out. Expect a banger.

At the Sandhagen vs Font press conference, Cory was asked how he matches up against his new opponent stylistically:

“Rob's biggest weapon is his pressure. Like, he's super offensive and he puts a ton of pressure on. That's his biggest weapon. I think I have all of the attributes to, you know, really big time throw a wrench in that — I'm long and I move my feet real good. That's a really big pain in the ass for a guy whose biggest advantage is throwing his jab from a long ways away.”

Of course, with Sandhagen being so close to another title shot, the media had to ask for his prediction between the champ, Aljamain Sterling and the challenger, Sean O'Malley, and who he'd prefer to fight between the two.

“I think Sterling's going to win just because I think he's a way better competitor than O'Malley is. I want to fight Sterling because I want my revenge and I don't want him to leave the division and have us look like a bunch of bitches without, like, taking an L before he takes off. So, I want my revenge on Sterling but, from like a fan perspective, I know everyone wants to watch me and O'Malley fight. So, it's kind of a win-win for me as far as those two go.”

Catch the action this weekend!