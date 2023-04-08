UFC 287: UFC LIVE Results and Round by Round Updates

UFC 287 is here! Another fight day, another stacked and star-studded UFC pay-per-view! Join us here to catch round-by-round updates and results.

UFC 287's headlining bout is Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya, which is exciting enough as is. This bout should be the wrap on a rivalry that has transcended martial arts; the two go back to 2016, where they first met in kickboxing. Adesanya always does well, but not well enough or long enough to beat Pereira.

The hunter has now become the hunted 👀 [#UFC287 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/UU0nUgry8C ] pic.twitter.com/ai7NVtXNN5 — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2023

‘Poatan' now has three wins over ‘Stylebender', the most recent being in the UFC and for a world title. Undeterred, Adesanya will look to right the wrongs of his previous meetings against the Brazilian, getting the belt back is just a bonus.

Before we get there, we have a main card that is stacked from bottom to top with talent. Raul Rosas Jr. looks to take another step toward becoming the youngest champion in UFC history, two exciting welterweights collide, Yanez and Font will clash in what is sure to be a striker's delight, and Jorge Masvidal will try to appease his hometown crowd while setting Gilbert Burns back. Stay tuned here for all of the updates you'll need!

UFC 287 main event results: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

And finally, the main event! Two of the finest kickboxers in the world will run it back for the fourth, and more than likely, final time. Alex Pereira has had Adesanya's number at every other meeting, but the former champ has this aura about him that is scary, and he seems more determined than ever.

The belt is a cool plus, but that's not what Izzy is after. He wants Pereira's head. This win means more than just a title for the former champ. However, many think that the champ just has Adesanya's number, and a win here will pretty much cement that thought as truth. Can Pereira get it done once more, or will Adesanya be able to finally triumph over this man? the wait is over!

UFC 287 co-main event results: Jorge Masvidal vs Gilbert Burns

It's looking like Leon Edwards will be fighting Colby Covington next. Though there's not a whole lot of reason as to why Covington gets this shot, Masvidal and Burns have an opportunity here to show why it's irrefutable that they're next. The only thing I dislike about this fight is that it's only scheduled for three rounds.

Only one can be the king of Miami 👑@GilbertDurinho vs @GamebredFighter TONIGHT! [ #UFC287 | 𝙀𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙮 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 6pmET | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 8pmET | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 10pmET ] pic.twitter.com/Fd5sagyg2F — UFC (@ufc) April 8, 2023

On paper, this may seem like a “striker vs grappler” bout. Though both fighters have their advantages, Burns can crack and Masvidal can grapple. This should be a fun, fan-friendly fight that'll be fueled by an energetic Miami crowd.

Adrian Yanez vs Rob Font

This is a can't-miss fight! I called in sick to my girlfriend's birthday party tonight because there's no way I'm missing this fight. Rob Font maybe has the best jab in the UFC, but Adrian Yanez is in the conversation when discussing who the best boxer in the UFC is.

Additionally, this is one of those ‘new generation vs experienced veteran' type fights; Yanez is fresh into the bantamweight top fifteen, and Font has been fighting the best of the best in the division. There is so much to this fight, and there's almost no way it'll be anything short of exciting.

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Thank you, MMA gods(match makers). Kevin Holland is one of the most exciting fighters and personalities in the sport. He can talk the talk and walk the walk. Holland has picked up some huge wins in his career, but he's currently trying to bounce back from a loss. When he's not in public stopping various crimes, he's in the gym or in the octagon. For this camp, Holland had a tough task to prepare for.

Santiago Ponzinibbio was on the fast track to earning a welterweight title fight, but injury set him back. After returning in 2021 for the first time since 2018, Santiago's winning streak was snapped. Since then, he's not been able to put together another winning streak. However, if he can grab the dub against Holland today, he'll make it two in a row and remind the division that he wants gold!

UFC 287 opening fight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez

This is a very fun way to start of the main card. Raul Rosas Jr., just 18-years-old, will make his sophomore performance against one Christian Rodriguez. Rodriguez, just 25-years-old himself, has finished seven of his eight wins. This will be his second fight removed from his first loss; as he looks to build another winning streak, he'll try to do so while concomitantly stealing the momentum of Rosas Jr..

Raul is obviously young, and he is a bit brash. However, he fights like he's got 20+ years of experience. His skill set is great, but his fight IQ is what sets him apart from the rest of the young fighters that aren't quite UFC-caliber yet. Rosas Jr. has also finished all but one of his wins; most recently, he steamrolled Jay Perrin to win his UFC debut. A battle of the young guns, let's get this PPV going!

