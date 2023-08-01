UFC Fight News: Daniel Rodriguez vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

This weekend has been a good one for UFC fight news; amongst some of the fights that have been announced/rumored, we've got Daniel Rodriguez taking on Santiago Ponzinibbio in what is certain to be a welterweight banger. Slated for September, 16th, at UFC Fight Night 227. The headlining bout is the rematch between the woman's flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, and the GOAT of the division and former champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

‘D-Rod' is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, but the names he's lost to hold a lot of merit. Obviously, the losses aren't ideal, but losing to Ian Garry and Neil Magny isn't exactly anything to hang one's head over. Also looking to jump into the winner's circle again is Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The ‘Argentine Dagger' was once one of the most feared contenders in the division. He was forced to take a break from the sport in 2018 after a rather serious infection threatened his career. However, he made his return back in 2021 and has gone 2-4 since his return.

Daniel Rodriguez vs Santiago Ponzinibbio: What To Expect From This UFC Fight

All of the fireworks ever should be expected for this fight. A shortage in decorative explosives, along with the potential of a new entry the welterweight division's top 15, should be expected as the aftermath of this fight. A UFC fight that nobody would want to miss, both Rodriguez and Ponzinibbio are prolific finishers.

Santiago, not just good on the mic as a commentator, is good with his hands; he's won 22 of his wins by stoppage, 16 of those by KO/TKO. His counterpart has some of the best hands in the division, which makes this a scary fight. Rodriguez, winning 8 fights by KO/TKO and 4 by submission, is looking to make a statement following his first TKO loss.

It's worth noting that the welterweight division has a bunch of budding fighters under thirty years old. Ian Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Khamzat Chimaev(currently scheduled to fight at middleweight, pending welterweight status) and Jack Della Maddalena to name a few are on the better side of thirty. Not to say that Ponzinibbio and Rodriguez are old, but at 36 years of age, jumping back in the winner's circle is very important.