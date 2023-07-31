Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington On, For Oct. 7

Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight world title versus Josh Warrington at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in England, on Saturday October 7th.

The Nottingham lad Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) beat Mexican Mauricio Lara to grab back the WBA 126 pound title in May at Manchester’s AO Arena. You recall that Lara whupped him good to get the strap, and Wood impressed even hardened fight game cynics with his effort in the sequel. Gayle Falkenthal covered that scrap for NYFIGHTS.

Wood took a landslide points win, 118-109 times two and 116-111.

Leeds product Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) wants to become a three-time featherweight world champ.

His IBF belt went to Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez in December. Warrington had stopped Kiko Martinez in Leeds March 2022, seventh round stoppage. He's thinking a win versus Wood, then unification with Lopez. Lopez is on a tear–he stopped Michael Conlan in five rounds two months ago.

Leigh Wood Is Pumped For the Tussle

“I’m extremely excited for October 7,” said Leigh Wood in a release. “In terms of the followings we’ve got, the football clubs and the cities, this is arguably the biggest British rivalry in the sport. For me, it doesn’t really get any bigger. Our styles will gel and that should make for a very exciting and entertaining fight. It should go down in British history.

Leigh Wood continued, giving Warrington his props: “Josh has some great wins on his record and is obviously a two-time World Champion, but this is a fight that he cannot lose. He’s never really been in a boring fight – but neither have I. This fight will be all-action and the fans should be in for a great night.

Leigh Wood, age 34–hey, age is maybe more of just a number, Terence Crawford is 35!– expects a hot atmosphere: “I know it will be quite hostile with both sets of fans battling it out vocally, but it should make for a great night. This is one that I need to win, so I can look back on with pride and soak up all the good memories. This is a must-win, for sure.”

“This is a big fight,” said Warrington stated. “It doesn’t get much better than a domestic dust up for a World Title! I’m obsessed in becoming a three-weight World Champion, to get back on top and that is going to show on the night. I will bring an army of fans to Sheffield and the atmosphere will be special.

“Leigh Wood has had a good run and put some good wins together but I just don’t believe he can live with me. I hope he thinks my best days are behind me, on October 7 he’ll find out. AND THE NEW!”

Promoter Eddie Hearn, no surprise, is enthused: “This is a huge all-British World Title clash between two of the best Featherweights on the planet,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn.

“Nottingham hero Leigh Wood defends his WBA Featherweight crown against ‘The Leeds Warrior' Josh Warrington after brilliantly reclaiming it against Maurcio Lara in May.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this! Both men will be backed by their fanatical supporters for what will be one of the best ever atmospheres at a boxing event.

“Josh Warrington is desperate to be crowned a three-time World Champion after losing his IBF belt last December. Leigh Wood has plans to unify the 126lbs and will give everything he has to keep hold of his belt.

“Expect fireworks from the opening bell as these two all-action warriors go head to head in a Battle of Britain. Catch it live around the world on DAZN,” Hearn finished.