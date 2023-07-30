Announcements

Artur Beterbiev Injured, Smith Fight Postponed

Announcements

Felix Verdejo Guilty, Could Get Life in Prison

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting UK USA Worldwide

UFC 291: Blachowicz vs Pereira - Chaos and Carnage Coming!

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC 291 Weigh In Results: All Set for Salt Lake City!

Announcements

UFC 291 Press Conference: Respect Now, Violence Later

Announcements

Seniesa Estrada Next Fight Info: Estrada Headlines FNF

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC 291: Scorcher in Salt Lake City!

Announcements

UFC Fight Night 224 Results: Quick Finish For the Main Event

Announcements Worldwide

Spence vs Crawford Fightweek Fan Guide

Announcements UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Prediction: McCann vs Stoliarenko: London Calling!

Announcements

Artur Beterbiev Injured, Smith Fight Postponed

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Artur Beterbiev Injured, Smith Fight Postponed

Artur Beterbiev had surgery on his jaw Sunday, so his August 19 battle versus Brit Callum Smith is postponed.

The WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight world champion was to meet former super middleweight world champion Smith at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

NOPE

A release referenced a “infection to Beterbiev's jaw,” no details on how that condition arose.

This clash is promoted by Eye of the Tiger and Top Rank, in association with Matchroom Boxing.

Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs), a Russian born Montreal resident, is boxing's only world champ with a 100 percent knockout ratio.

He does have rough luck in scheduling fights though.

Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) is the WBC's mandatory challenger.

He won two bouts by stoppage after badly losing his 2020 title unification fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading