Artur Beterbiev Injured, Smith Fight Postponed

Artur Beterbiev had surgery on his jaw Sunday, so his August 19 battle versus Brit Callum Smith is postponed.

The WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight world champion was to meet former super middleweight world champion Smith at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

A release referenced a “infection to Beterbiev's jaw,” no details on how that condition arose.

This clash is promoted by Eye of the Tiger and Top Rank, in association with Matchroom Boxing.

Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs), a Russian born Montreal resident, is boxing's only world champ with a 100 percent knockout ratio.

He does have rough luck in scheduling fights though.

Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) is the WBC's mandatory challenger.

He won two bouts by stoppage after badly losing his 2020 title unification fight against Canelo Alvarez.