Fight Results: Leigh Wood Gets Revenge and Belt Back From Mauricio Lara

Leigh Wood of Nottingham (27-2, 16 KOs) brought the WBA World Featherweight title back home to Manchester, defeating Mauricio Lara of Mexico City (24-3-1, 17 KOs) in their rematch Saturday.

Despite promises the fight wouldn’t go the distance, it did. Scorecards were 118-109 and 116-111 for Wood. Wood raised his fist to the air, hearing “And The New!” from ring announcer David Diamante, sporting a bright red sombrero.

After Lara missed weight on Friday, only Wood could win the title. But there was still a fight to win. Lara wasn’t going to be denied.

Wood wore a bright red sombrero, which once belonged to Lara. He wore it into the ring in their first fight. Lara took it home and saved it for Saturday’s winning moment.

“I wasn’t losing, no matter what. Ten pounds no matter what. Great team, I knew what I had to do,” said Wood. “Massive thank you to my team. I’m here for hard fights. I come back and beat him.”

Patience Pays Off For Leigh Wood

Wood resisted the urge to bang with Lara, following a brilliant, patient game plan to perfection. Credit to trainer Ben Davidson and Wood for the discipline to make it happen.

Davidson said after the fight, “We were so confident in Leigh doing what he had to do right there. If it’s absolute madness, that’s life.” Wood said his body jab was the key to success, “not just to slow him down but to build up as well.”

Both men were cautious after the roller coaster ride of the first fight, ending in Lara’s shocking knockout victory with a left hook in round seven. It was to Wood’s benefit. He could remove Lara’s counterpunching offense and render him less dangerous.

Whether Lara’s issues with the weight signaled a bigger problem, he was not the fighter seen in February. He struggled to get any offensive output going. Wood greatly helped his cause by striking first, dropping Lara with a sweet left uppercut as time ticked off at the end of the second round.

The first gave a boost of confidence to Wood, providing an edge on the scorecard and allowing him room to avoid Lara’s offense.

Lara is a classic Mexican counterpuncher and could afford to wait on Wood to time him. But he waited too long. Lara’s jab couldn’t miss. It kept Lara at range and rendered him dead in the water.

Davidson continually reminded Wood to stay patient. The Manchester crowd grumbled as the pair of fighters circled each other warily. There was tension as the fight resembled the previous meeting. No matter to Wood and his team.

Once the fight reached the championship rounds, Wood was so far ahead on the cards he didn’t need to take too many risks. Wood was wisely content to cruise, denying the counterpuncher Lara an opportunity to strike.

Wood Calls Out Lopez

Wood called it his best victory, an impressive assessment considering his Knockout of the Year and Fight of the Year nominee against Michael Conlan in 2021. I think it is. It’s up there. There’s only one thing that’s going to top it.”

Asking Wood who the winner of the Lopez vs. Conlan was and hearing it was Lopez, Wood didn’t hesitate. “It’s Lopez, then.”

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn sang Wood’s praises. “He took his heart away, he beat him up. Leigh Wood did an absolute job on him tonight,” calling Wood a “proper old school throwback fighter” for taking the rematch just 100 days after his brutal loss.

Wood has several good options, including Josh Warrington. For now, it’s Viva Nottingham and a redemption story for the likable warrior Wood.

Jack Catterall Cruises In Return Against Darragh Foley

Former super lightweight champion Jack Catterall of Lancashire (27-1, 13 KOs) showed zero ring rust coming back from his narrow defeat one year ago to Josh Taylor. Catterall was in complete control from the opening bell Darragh Foley of Kent (22-5-1, 10 KOs). Catterall was much quicker and snapped jabs at Foley, stealing his soul round by round. Foley survived two knockdowns to end the fight on his feet. Scores for Catterall read 99-88, 98-89, and 97-90.

“It was a tough 15 months, it’s good to be back in here tonight. We knew Foley was tough. He didn’t stop trying all ten rounds, full credit to him,” said Catterall of Foley.

Catterall dropped Foley in the sixth round after the accumulated damage from Catterall’s jabs weakened Foley. Referee Howard Foster tempered the knockdown with a warning to Catterall, but the end was inevitable. Catterall sank shots into Foley to the body and head for the rest of the round. Foley gave it his best but didn’t have the tools to deal with the buzzsaw coming at him.

“We want to test ourselves against these top guys – Garcia, Prograis, Haney. On the night, I can beat all them fights,” declared Catterall.

It’s easy to believe him after Saturday’s performance. It was just what the fight doctor ordered for Catterall, who seeks revenge for the loss against Taylor. It was a fight many (including this writer) thought he won.

Terri Harper Makes Successful Delayed Title Defense

WBA Super Welterweight champion Terri Harper successfully defended her title a week later than expected. Harper of Yorkshire, England (14-1-1, 6 KOs) faced a spirited defense from former champion former welterweight champion Ivana Habazin of Croatia (21-5, 7 KOs), winning a solid unanimous decision by scores of 98-92, and 97-93 X 2.

To her credit, Habazin took the fight on six days’ notice when the original challenger Cecilia Braekhus had to withdraw last week due to the flu. She was prepared after working as a sparring partner in the Connecticut camp of Katie Taylor. But Habazin doesn’t have the speed, accuracy, or footwork skills of Harper, nor the firepower to make up for it. Habazin caught Harper with several shots to keep her honest.

“I’m glad I got the job done I expected last week,” said Harper, thanking Habazin for stepping up and stepping in. “I feel like she was a little bit slower, she’s stronger and someone I can deal with,” adding it helps her adjust to bigger opponents.

One of them is Natasha Jonas of Liverpool (13-2-1, 8 KOs). Jonas owns the other three belts and currently has a tentative fight scheduled on July 1. Harper confirmed she’d like to fight Jonas in a unification fight. “Let’s have the fight everyone wants to see.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said, “I think it’s said. You have two great British fighters. One’s a two-division champion, one’s a unified champion. We’ve seen the first fight. It was tremendous. You can have another tremendous fight,” said Hearn, crediting the women pros for making the top fights.

Expect Harper and Jonas to tangle later this year in yet another top women’s unification bout assuming Jonas wins her bout.

On The Undercard: Fiaz, Ball, Crolla, Hatton Winners

Promising super featherweight prospect Aqib Fiaz of England (12-0, 1 KO) got a scare from Costin Ion of Spain (10-4-2, 5 KOs). After building up a lead in the first half and on cruise control, Ion dropped Fiaz hard in the sixth round with a counter left hook. Fiaz hung on to survive the round and survived to the final bell. It was a razor-thin win with referee John Latham giving Fiaz a 76-75 win.

Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) battered a game Jamie Robinson (15-6-2, 4 KOs) for eight rounds until Robinson’s corner pulled him from the fight. Ball wins the British English welterweight title.

Two famous names won their bouts. Campbell Hatton, son of Ricky Hatton, remained unbeaten (12-0, 5 KOs) with a fifth-round TKO over Michal Bulik of Poland (6-3, 2 KOs). Hatton has been learning on the job and is improving two years into his pro career.

William Crolla, the younger brother of Anthony Crolla, won his debut with a decision over Joe Hardy (2-10) at super middleweight. He survived a third-round knockdown to win by a score of 39-37.