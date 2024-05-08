Hughes vs Johnson Purse: An Expensive Title Defense Brewing

Fighting in the undercard of Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr., undefeated champion Nina Hughes will be going against home hero Cherneka Johnson. No doubt Sugar Neekz will pull out some tricks pre-fight, but what is the Hughes vs Johnson purse likely to look like on the night?

Nina Hughes will be defending her WBA bantamweight title, which has not been snatched from her, yet. When two fighters of this level step in the ring, the stakes are quite high and so is the excitement for the audience. One boxer remains undefeated in her professional career thus far while the other has more wins… and losses. With such an important title in the midst of it all, the Hughes vs Johnson prize money is not shocking at all.

Read on as we breakdown the Hughes vs Johnson payouts and see what the boxing fighter pay will turn out to be this weekend.

Hughes vs Johnson Purse: Who Gets the Bigger Cut?

Predicted Payout: Nina Hughes

Nina Hughes is the defender in the weekend’s match and she is a British professional boxer. She is getting the opportunity this weekend to keep up her streak of six wins and defend her title against Johnson, who also has a pretty good streak. However, when we weigh in on their skills and expertise, Hughes is the clear winner.

This makes us come to the conclusion that, for the Hughes vs Johnson payouts, Hughes will be getting the higher cut, as she will be bringing in more viewers. Not only that, but it is a huge risk in her career to be going against a veteran player with more wins than her whole career wins combined.

While we are unaware of what Nina Hughes has made in her previous fights, we predict that she will be walking away with no less than $100,000 from the Hughes vs Johnson prize money for one of the biggest fights in her career.

Predicted Payout: Cherneka Johnson

Cherneka Johnson is the challenger of this weekend’s match and she is a New Zealand-Australian veteran fighter with 15 wins in her total career and just two losses. She is going up against Nina Hughes and will be attempting to take the WBA bantamweight title from her.

While Johnson might be the fighter with more experience, Hughes is superior in terms of skills. Hughes is an undefeated champion while Cherneka has lost twice in major fights.

For this reason, we believe that the cut for Cherneka Johnson from the Hughes vs Johnson prize money will be somewhere around $40,000, maybe even less.

Needless to say, the Hughes vs Johnson purse might not be the biggest one we've seen in the history of the WBA boxing fights, especially for the bantamweight title, but it is not the smallest. We don't know how much the pay per view revenue will turn out to be either, of which the fighters will get a small cut.