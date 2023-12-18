HSTikkyTokky Headlines X Series Event Jan 20

The MF & DAZN: X Series starts their 2024 schedule with a match pitting HSTikkyTokky against Tayo Ricci, on January 20.

Live on DAZN, X Series 012 unfolds at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday, January 20.

If you are unaware, HSTikkyTokky (below) is a fitness influencer and Tayo Ricci a message musician.

The X Series had eight events last year, including a PPV event, The Prime Card in Manchester, England.

Mams Taylor, Co-President of Misfits Boxing, said in a release, “HSTikkyTokky versus Tayo Ricci is one of the biggest non-PPV fights we have ever delivered.

“And bringing this fight to the fans is a huge statement of our intent to take the X Series to even greater heights after a record-setting 2023.

“HSTikkyTokky against Tayo Ricci is a phenomenal way to start the year, the build-up is going to be tasty, and the fight has all the ingredients to be an absolute classic.”

Kalle Sauerland, Co-President of Misfits Boxing, said: “The X Series is back – and it’s back with a bang!

“Last year, we scaled new heights but we’re about to turbo-charge things in 2024 and kicking off with this card on January 20 is a sign of what’s to come.

“The main event is humungous, both HSTikkyTokky and Tayo Ricci are massive stars and so expect tickets at the First Direct Arena in Leeds to go fast.

“HSTikkyTokky is a gigantic, game-changing signing for Misfits Boxing, and we are all incredibly excited to see him in the ring next month.”